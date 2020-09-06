CBI May Call Disha Salian's Party Attendees In Sushant Probe; 'nepotism' May Be Explored

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) plans to call all those who attended the party at Disha Salian’s Malad residence to probe any potential link between the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Disha’s death has been mentioned in the statements that have been recorded so far, Republic has learnt, with some, including Siddharth Pithani, confirming to CBI that Sushant was upset or worried after Disha’s death via alleged suicide a week before his own.

Before her demise, Disha Salian was working with Bunty Sajdeh's talent management company Cornerstone which handled Sushant Singh Rajput. The CBI had on Thursday summoned Cornerstone CEO Bunty Sajdeh for questioning in the death case, marking the first such more that ostensibly links the two and the probe.

Status of CBI's Sushant Death probe

The CBI has not arrived at any conclusion so far, sources have said. They have kept Sushant's case open to homicide and suicide or abetment to suicide angle, rebutting reports by certain media that the murder angle was closed. So far, CBI’s own forensic team has shared a preliminary analysis of the crime scene, while top forensic sources have told Republic that the AIIMS report will still take some time.

The agency came across certain lapses, such as the Mumbai Police did not maintain the sanctity of the crime scene; regarding the handling of the keys of the apartment, and on access being given to people who were not required to be present at the crime spot. The CBI had earlier outlined a list of technical and procedural lapses by the Mumbai Police.

The Money Laundering Angle:

The Enforcement Directorate has shared its findings with the CBI. So far, they have come across an expenditure of around Rs 50 lakh, which was incurred by Rhea, sources said.

The Drugs angle

The CBI is still looking at whether Sushant Singh Rajput was forcefully administered certain banned drugs. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) ill probe the drug nexus in Bollywood and among politician in Mumbai, in connection with Sushant’s death case. Findings of the same will be shared with the CBI. In coordination with the NCB, the probe agency will conclude as to when and how Sushant was introduced to drugs and if prime accused Rhea Chakraborty has a role in it.

Nepotism

At a later stage, this angle too will be explored by CBI. This is primarily to rule out all possible angles before they come to any conclusion.

