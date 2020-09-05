Sushant Case: CBI Conducts 'medical Recreation' In Presence Of Actor's Sister Meetu Singh

After days of speculation, Sandip Ssingh was finally questioned in the investigation into the Sushant Singh Rajput case. The Central Bureau of Investigation questioned the producer over introducing himself as ‘Sushant’s friend’ to Sushant’s sister Meetu Singh. Meetu too was questioned by the agency as the officers performed a ‘medical recreation’ of the scene at the venue.

CBI questions Sushant’s sister, Sandip Ssingh

On Saturday, CBI performed a ‘medical recreation’ of the scene from June 14, the day on which Sushant died at his residence. Medical recreation is different from a normal crime recreation, as it involves mapping of the crimes through the view of the first responders, and details like angle of the body, and first signs seen on the body as mentioned by them are noted.

A team of doctors from AIIMS were present when the responders recorded their statements. The CBI focused on Meetu’s version of what she witnessed when she entered the room and the ‘behaviour’ of the others present. The people present in the home at the time of Sushant’s death were Siddharth Pithani, Neeraj Singh, and Dipesh Sawant.

While Meetu was spotted at Sushant’s residence, and later at the DRDO guesthouse, Sandip Ssingh was only seen at the guesthouse. He once again avoided Republic TV and hid in the car.

The CBI ‘confronted’ Sandip Ssingh over Meetu’s statement that she did not know who Sandip Ssingh was. She had stated that he had introduced him as ‘Sushant’s friend.’

On the day of Susahant’s death, Sandip Ssingh was seen along with Meetu Singh at the Cooper Hospital, where the post-mortem was conducted. Right from Sandip’s decision to bring the body to the hospital, and his actions at home and at the hospital ‘ordering people around’, has been under the lens.

Sushant’s friends, Mahesh Shetty, Smita Parikh and a ‘mystery girl’ were also questioned by the CBI on Saturday.

Prime accused Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and their parents have been quizzed multiple times by the CBI before.

Meanwhile, another probe is underway by the Narcotics Control Bureau and on Saturday, Sushant’s staff Dipesh Sawant was arrested, after Showik and Sushant’s home manager Samuel Miranda were remanded to NCB custody till September 9.

