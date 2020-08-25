CBI's 24 Questions For Rhea Chakraborty Ready; Sushant's CA Claims Ouster After Her Entry

As the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) probe into actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death enters its fifth day, the agency is likely to summon main accused Rhea Chakraborty anytime soon, sources said on Tuesday. Sources added that the CBI is ready to grill Rhea with a list of around 24 questions. Earlier, sources informed that CBI will interrogate Sushant's ex-house manager Samuel Miranda for the second time on Tuesday. Rhea Chakraborty's summoning has been on the anvil since day one of the CBI starting the probe, though her lawyer on Monday said that no communication has been received in this regard.

CBI grilling Pithani, Neeraj

The agency is already questioning Sushant's friend Siddharth Pithani, his cook Neeraj Singh and Dipesh Sawant as a part of the probe at the DRDO Guest House in Mumbai. On Monday, Rhea's lawyer Sathish Maneshinde said that the actor and her family have not received any summons from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), so far, in connection with the case. "Rhea Chakraborty and her family have not received any summons from the Central Bureau of Investigation, so far. If they receive a summon, they will appear before the agency," Maneshinde said.

Two senior officers of the Mumbai police were at the CBI's guest house on Monday, while Sushant's CA Rajat Mewati is there at the time of publishing. As per sources, Mewati has told the CBI that Rhea Chakraborty's entry in Sushant's life had culminated in his ouster from his position. On Monday, the CBI had also gone to Sushant's Kotak Mahindra bank branch to inquire into transfers from the account, but left dissatisfied, as per sources.

CBI probing 'spiritual healing' angle

On Monday, a CBI team visited the Waterstones Hotel in Mumbai where Sushant and Rhea had stayed for almost two months for the actor's 'spiritual healing'. As per sources, the CBI is probing the ‘spiritual healing’ and ‘depression’ angle regarding their visit in November. It is being said that a ‘spiritual healer’ was called to the resort and a meeting was held between Sushant and the ‘healer’ between November 21-23.

On Sunday, the CBI questioned Neeraj and Siddharth Pithani once again. They later visited the late actor's flat in Bandra along with the two who were questioned. On Saturday too, the teams of the CBI and the Mumbai Police visited the residence of Rajput as a part of the investigation in the case related to his death. Both Neeraj and Pithani were part of a re-creation of the events of June 14, sources said.

The CBI team arrived in Mumbai on Thursday evening after getting the Supreme Court's green signal in the matter. Starting off at a blistering pace, the CBI has already spoken to a range of people who were close to Sushant and has also taken possession of the materials accumulated as part of the Mumbai police's controversial probe and has also spoken to key Mumbai police officers.

