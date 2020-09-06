Rhea Chakraborty Summoned By NCB In Sushant Case Drug Probe; 'must Come, No Exceptions'

In the most explosive development in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has on Sunday morning summoned Rhea Chakraborty in its drug cartel probe. The NCB team along Mumbai Police personnel arrived at Rhea's residence to serve the summons to accused number one in the Sushant's death case. An official said that Rhea Chakraborty may join the investigation on her own, or go along with the NCB team, though her presence in the probe on Sunday itself is a must and there will be no exceptions. The time given to Rhea to appear before the NCB is 11 AM. Rhea Chakraborty will be grilled on her alleged role in the drug angle that has unfolded following Sushant's death, in which her brother Showik has already been arrested.

At the time of publishing, massive police presence is seen outside Rhea's residence with women Police officers and a Mumbai Police van also at the spot. Joint Director of NCB Sameer Wankhede also reached Rhea's residence and was seen carrying a 'diary' with Rhea's name on it. As he left Rhea's residence, he confirmed "Summon has been given to Rhea. She was at her home." Before the NCB, Rhea has been grilled by Enforcement Directorate in the case related to money laundering as well as by the CBI for four days.

READ | NCB arrests Sushant's staff Dipesh Sawant after Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda

Showik, Miranda in NCB's custody

Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik and Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda have been sent to 4-day custody. A Mumbai court has given the custody of both to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) till September 9. Alleged drug peddler Kaizan was also sent to 14 days of judicial custody, but was granted bail on a surety of Rs 10,000.

Showik Chakraborty has allegedly confessed that he had procured drugs on the instructions of his sister Rhea Chakraborty. Moreover, Showik claimed that Rhea had allegedly asked him and Samuel Miranda to procure drugs adding that he was in contact with several other drug peddlers, as per NCB sources.

READ | CBI may call Disha Salian's party attendees in Sushant probe; 'nepotism' may be explored

Top sources have told Republic Media Network that Showik met alleged drug peddler Basit Parihar at a football club in Bandra and they soon became friends. Basit introduced him to Kaizan. Kaizan works as a PR executive in a restaurant, sources said, adding that he allegedly supplied drugs to friends through Showik contacts.

Sources also said that they tried to sell buds at the football club where youngsters would come to play. They said that Showik, Basit, Zaid, Kaizan, Karan and Abbas were dealing with curated marijuana or bud. They had purchased buds and sold it off at a profit margin of five times. A local weed has 7 to ten percent THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol) but buds have 28 to 35 THC which makes it very potent and lethal, sources said.

READ | Sushant Death Probe LIVE Updates

NCB's probe in Sushant's case

NCB has so far arrested eight individuals in the case, namely, Abbas Lakhani, Karan Arora, Abdel Basit Parihar, Samuel Miranda, Showik Chakraborty, Dipesh Sawant, Kaizan Ebrahim and Zaid Vilatra. NCB had registered case under sections 20, 27 and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS), to probe into the drug angle of the case after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) handed over relevant documents regarding the same.

READ | Sushant's family shares message for NCB via pet Fudge; Ankita reacts to Showik's arrest

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.