Sushant Singh Rajput Case: CBI Visits DRDO Guesthouse, Cooper Hospital On Day 5 Of Probe

On the fifth day of fast-moving probe into Sushant Singh Rajput's death, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrived at several important locations including a surprise visit to the DRDO Guest House and the Bandra Police station.

Here are all the developments from today's investigation

Early morning, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrived at the DRDO guest house. The agency is questioning Sushant's friend Siddharth Pithani, his cook Neeraj Singh and Dipesh Sawant as a part of the probe at the DRDO Guest House in Mumbai. As per sources, two senior officers from Mumbai Police had also gone into the CBI's base of operations, and they left shortly after.

Another CBI team probing the death case later during the day arrived at Mumbai's Cooper Hospital for the third time. This comes a day after sources revealed that Cooper doctors failed to give satisfactory answers to the questions posed by the CBI. The CBI team from the Cooper Hospital later reached the Bandra Police station.

Apart from this, sources have told Republic that CBI will interrogate Sushant's ex-house manager Samuel Miranda for the second time on Tuesday. Reports also revealed that the CBI is likely to question late actor Sushant's ex-psychiatrist Dr. Kersi Chavda and three other psychologists/psychiatrists who tended to the late actor from November 2019. This would be done to conduct a 'psychological autopsy' of Sushant along with analyzing the written content in his diary and WhatsApp messages. Rhea Chakraborty is also likely to be summoned soon.

CBI probes multiple angles

The CBI, since taking over the probe into the actor's death case on Thursday, has been looking into multiple angles. Till now the investigation agency has questioned dozens of people who were in contact with Sushant, splitting into a team of 5 - one to investigate forensics and other to co-ordinate with Mumbai Police for evidence.

The independent investigating agency had registered an FIR after the Centre had approved Bihar government's proposal. The FIR registered by the CBI has named 6 persons in total including Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty. The case has been registered under IPC 341, 342, 380, 406, 420, 306, 506 and 120 B. Additional Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar Yadav has been named as the Investigating Officer (IO) in the case.

The others named in the FIR are Rhea Chakraborty's family members, Indrajit Chakraborty, Sandhya Chakraborty and Showik Chakraborty. Apart from these, Sushant's home staff manager Samuel Miranda and Shruti Modi have also been named in the FIR.

