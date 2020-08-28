Rhea Chakraborty Summoned By CBI In Sushant Singh Rajput Death Probe

In a massive development in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case on Friday, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has summoned Rhea Chakraborty. This comes a day after Rhea who has been accused of abetment of suicide went on an interview spree, even as Sushant's family revealed that ED has 'nailed the criminal gang.'

Sources said that Rhea will be questioned one to one by CBI SP Nupur Prasad and Rhea Chakraborty will be one to one. They also said that Rhea might be examined in few more occasions. Siddharth Pithani has also reached the DRDO guesthouse of CBI. All the key persons involved in the case including Rhea, Showik, cook Neeraj, Samuel Miranda and Siddarth Pthani will be questioned by the CBI at the DRDO guest house on Friday.

Rhea has earlier been quizzed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the money laundering case and the agency has unearthed Rhea's connection to narcotics after which NCB has also registered a case in the matter and is all set to also summon Rhea Chakraborty.

As ED summoned Rhea Chakraborty's father - Indrajit in connection with the money laundering case, Sushant's family took to Twitter to share ED's note in the case. The note shared by the family on Twitter shows the ED naming Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, Rajput's photographer - Dipesh Sawant, Rhea's talent manager Jaya Saha, Simone Khambatta and Gaurav Arya. The family alleges that the ED has 'nailed the criminal gang that killed Sushant'. It particularly says that Rhea and Samuel Miranda worked together closely. Samuel Miranda has arrived at the CBI guest house on Friday morning.

ED’s report nails the criminal gang that killed #SushantSinghRajput. The thugs are deep into drug-paddling, hostage-taking and extortion! #Unitedforjustice pic.twitter.com/XdMcGTWpUb — United For Justice (@sushantf3) August 27, 2020

ED has analysed WhatsApp conversations between Rhea and the others regarding consuming weed and Cannabidiol (CBD) illegally since 2017. It summarises three conversations which point to - illegal procurement of weed by Showik in April-May 2020, Saha delivering CBD to Rhea to allegedly mix with Rajput's coffee in November 2019 and similar such conversations about procuring weed illegally in March 2017 and April 2020. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has already registered a case and will probe into the case.

NCB to summon Rhea and others

Following the disclosure of a drug nexus around Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) which has filed a case in the matter is likely to send summons to Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, Samuel Miranda and Jaya Saha on Friday, sources have told Republic.

The NCB is also likely to summon Gaurav Arya - the alleged drug dealer who found a mention in Rhea's chats accessed by Republic earlier. He is said to have had a role to play as well. Also on Friday morning, the agency brought in four people to their office with their faces covered.

Probe in Sushant case

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his house in Mumbai's Bandra on June 14. Initially, his death was claimed to be a suicide with Mumbai Police's autopsy report stating that there was no foul play. However, numerous lapses came to light as Republic TV investigated the case and Sushant's father filed the first FIR accusing Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty for abetment of Suicide. Soon after, the Enforcement Directorate registered a case of money laundering and interrogated Rhea and other 4 people named in the FIR. ED's investigation unearthed a narcotics angle in the case, with the Narcotics Control Bureau registering another case in the matter, probing the drug nexus in Bollywood and particularly with Rhea and Sushant.

Previously, the Supreme Court gave a nod for a CBI probe in the death case of Sushant Singh Rajput after massive demand for the same across the country. CBI team has pointed out procedural and technical lapses in Mumbai cops investigation and is also along with an AIIMS forensic team analysing the homicide angle. Additionally, it has quizzed people who claim to be close to Sushant - Siddharth Pithani, cook Neeraj, Dipesh Sawant and Samuel Miranda - all of whose suspicious role in the case has been pointed out by Republic TV's investigations.

