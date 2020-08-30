CBI To Record Sushant Sister's Meetu Singh's Statement; May Ask Her To Sit Across Rhea

Top CBI sources on Sunday informed Republic Media Network that the agency investigating the death case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput is likely to record his sister Meetu Singh's statement in a day or two. Sources added that Meetu, her husband and Rhea, could be made to sit together and will be questioned as both Sushant's kin and Rhea have levelled allegations and counter-allegations against each other.

In several media interviews Rhea Chakraborty gave to the friendly media channels before she was summoned by the CBI, she had pointed towards the late actor's sister Meetu Singh, who was with him after Rhea left on June 8 till June 12. When asked about her thoughts on whether Sushant committed suicide or it was a foul play, Rhea had said that even she wants to know what happened with him from Meetu, as she stayed with him after Rhea left for her home on June 8. Meetu, who stays in Mumbai, was one of the first ones to reach Sushant's Bandra residence on June 14 - the day he was found dead. Rhea in her PR campaign targetted the bereaved family, claiming to know nothing of what happened at Sushant's house after she left, and purported that Meetu would be a profitable line of inquiry.

'Accused was trying to pass on the ball to Meetu Di'

Earlier in the day, Sushant's brother-in-law Vishal Kirti rubbished Rhea's efforts to malign the image of the family. He also thanked Meetu for being there with Sushant when "nobody else was"

"I noticed that the accused was trying to pass on the ball to Meetu Di when it came to the question as to what happened between June 8th and 14th. It was a calculated move, trying to deflect the blame. For starters, we are all so thankful to Meetu Di that she was physically there for Sushant when nobody else was. Now that I think about it, living in that house with the accused’s stooges was nothing short of dangerous. What the accused should tell the CBI is if she met or communicated with Sushant (after Meetu Di left on the 12th) and blackmailed him more or that was not needed because the accused knew that something bad is going to happen to Sushant as soon as Meetu Di left," he said.

READ | Sushant death probe LIVE Updates: Key players to be cross-examined; Rhea leaves home

READ | 'Glad Sushant's sisters left Waterstone': SSR's brother-in-law accuses Rhea right back

Meanwhile, at the time of publishing, Rhea is being quizzed by the CBI for the third consecutive day at the DRDO guesthouse in Mumbai. Rhea Chakraborty was quizzed for more than 7 hours on Saturday by the CBI in Mumbai. Top sources have told Republic Media Network that the actor continues to back her 'depression theory' and is 'hell-bent to prove that the late actor was mentally unstable'. Siddharth Pithani has told the CBI that Rhea was in contact with a small drug cartel, sources said.

READ | Rhea in hot water; CBI to meet NCB as Pithani makes drug nexus revelation in Sushant probe

READ | NEET-JEE row: Subramanian Swamy won't take his 'last chance'; reasons why as CMs move SC

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.