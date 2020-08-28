One CBI Team For Rhea, One For Pithani & Co In Sushant Case Grilling; Waterstone In Focus

On Friday, Samuel Miranda, Sushant Singh Rajput's flatmate Siddharth Pithani and cook Neeraj arrived at the DRDO Guesthouse for another round of questioning by the CBI. For the first time in 8 days of its investigation, the CBI also summoned actress Rhea Chakraborty who is also currently present at the DRDO guesthouse.

Sources have revealed that the CBI has been split into two teams for interrogating all those present at the guesthouse. Neeraj, Siddharth Pithani and Samuel Miranda will be questioned by one team while Rhea Chakraborty's interrogation will be done by the SP of CBI's SIT.

Sources have reported that Rhea's statements will be examined against the backdrop of the statements recorded by the other three who have been grilled by the investigative agency several times in the past as well. CBI SP Nupur Prasad will be leading Rhea's interrogation along with two other inspectors.

Stay at Waterstone resort under scanner

Sources have reported that the focus of the interrogation is on the events of the past 6 months including the couple's controversial stay at the Waterstone Resort in Marol which had earlier raised eyebrows. As per sources, the CBI is probing the ‘spiritual healing’ and ‘depression’ angle regarding their visit in November. It is being said that a ‘spiritual healer’ was called to the resort and a meeting was held between Sushant and the ‘healer’ between November 21-23.

Earlier, Sushant’s brother-in-law, who is an IPS officer, had spoken about this trip in the informal complaint to Bandra DCP, alleging threat to SSR's life. He had then written, “On the pretext of curing him of depression, she and family took him to a resort near the airport, and kept him there for months. Since then, they are managing him and his business affairs. He is downhill since then.”

This also comes against the backdrop of the alleged drug nexus around Sushant Singh Rajput’s death which was unearthed after several Whatsapp chats between Rhea and alleged drug dealers emerged including chats where she is discussing dosage of banned CBD Oil to mix in Sushant's tea and coffee. The NCB has also taken up probe in this matter, apart from the ED which is probing the financial angle of the case.

