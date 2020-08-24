Sushant & Rhea Chakraborty's CAs, Shruti Modi To Be Quizzed As CBI Eyes Financial Angle

Continuing its investigation into late actor's Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will be questioning the Chartered Accountants (CAs) of Rhea Chakraborty and Sushant Singh Rajput, sources said on Monday. They also informed that Rhea's former manager Shruti Modi will also be quizzed by the CBI on the fourth day of its investigation. Earlier, Sushant's CA Sandeep Shridhar, Rhea's CA Riten and Shruti Modi have been grilled by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) which is probing the financial angle in the case. The ED has also grilled Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and their father.

CBI to question Rhea Chakraborty: sources

Meanwhile, on Sunday, the CBI questioned late actor's cook Neeraj and the former's friend Siddharth Pithani once again. They later visited the late actor's flat in Bandra along with the two who were questioned. On Saturday too, the teams of the CBI and the Mumbai Police visited the residence of Rajput as a part of the investigation in the case related to his death. Both Neeraj and Pithani were part of a re-creation of the events of June 14, sources said.

The CBI team arrived in Mumbai on Thursday evening after getting the Supreme Court's green signal in the matter. Starting off at a blistering pace, the CBI has already spoken to a range of people who were close to Sushant and has also taken possession of the materials accumulated as part of the Mumbai police's controversial probe, and has also spoken to key Mumbai police officers. The CBI team is likely to summon key-accused Rhea Chakraborty and Sandip Ssingh for interrogation next, Republic TV's sources said on Sunday.

CBI probe progresses at a break-neck pace

After the CBI began its probe in the death case on Friday, a five-member medical board of forensic experts has also been formed by the AIIMS to look into the autopsy files related to the late actor. Since the team's arrival in Mumbai, the team has appeared to be constantly on the move, with members splitting up to follow various threads. The CBI team on Friday met DCP Abhishek Trimukhe who had exchanged phone calls with Rhea Chakraborty, and also spoke to officer Paramjit Singh who had received the February 25 warning from Sushant's kin that wasn't acted upon.

'I was called by Siddharth Pithani': Locksmith speaks to Republic TV

In yet another revelation in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, the locksmith, who was called on June 14 to break the door of late Bollywood actor's room has told Republic TV that he was not allowed to enter the room. Narrating the events of June 14, the locksmith said that he was called by Siddharth Pithani but was not informed about the death of Sushant. When he broke the lock, the locksmith said that '3-4 people' at his home told him to leave and did not allow him to see inside the room. The locksmith also added that it was only after an hour when he received a call from Mumbai Police that he came to know it was Sushant Singh Rajput's home and that the actor has died.

