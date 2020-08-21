CBI Team Probing Sushant Case Splits 5 Ways; Each Team's Role & Fast-paced Movements Here

As reported by Republic earlier, that the CBI team probing Sushant Singh Rajput's death case had split into two teams to conduct their investigation, in a fresh fast-paced development the team has now split into five. The CBI has also asked the caretaker of Sushant's apartment to be present with keys as they will be visiting the house; however, the time of the visit has not been revealed to the caretaker yet. It is also said that the CBI has also taken possession of the 'green cloth' hanging by the fan at the time of Sushant's death.

Post Mortem Report, Forensic report, Autopsy report, Viscera report, Statement copies of 56 persons interrogated by the Mumbai Police, CCTV footages, and every information and documents related to Sushant’s case has been handed over to CBI by Mumbai Police, as has Sushant's digital media and electronics such as his laptop, as well as his diary.

Five CBI teams and what they're doing:

One team will re-create the crime scene. Second team is at Bandra Police station seemingly taking over the details of the probe by Mumbai Police, after meeting DCP Abhishek Trimurkhe. They will interrogate officials involved in the investigation and doctors involved in the post-mortem The third team will interrogate eyewitnesses present during the incident, and may interrogate Rhea Chakraborty's family A Fourth team will interrogate the persons surrounding the incident involving Bollywood The Fifth team is working on analysing the documents gathered, and may re-analyse the post-mortem and viscera reports

This is consistent with the overall division as reported earlier, that one team will probe the Mumbai police's findings and evidences, whereas the other will deal with forensics of the case on its own. The latter team will have the full support of the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CSFL).

According to sources, CBI SIT senior officials might stay in Mumbai for at least a week and after carrying out the required crime scene analysis, the forensic experts will head back to Delhi to analyse evidence at the CFSL.

The SIT constituted by the CBI to investigate Sushant Singh Rajput’s case in Mumbai left the DRDO guesthouse on Friday morning in three Innovas, in stark contrast to erstwhile Bihar police team that had been made to travel in auto-rickshaws.

CBI's FIR on Sushant case

The independent investigating agency had registered an FIR after the Centre had approved Bihar government's proposal last week. The FIR registered by the CBI has named 6 persons in total including Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty. The case has been registered under IPC 341, 342, 380, 406, 420, 306, 506 and 120 B. Additional Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar Yadav has been named as the Investigating Officer (IO) in the case.

The others named in the FIR are Rhea Chakraborty's family members, Indrajit Chakraborty, Sandhya Chakraborty and Showik Chakraborty. Apart from these, Sushant's home staff manager Samuel Miranda and Shruti Modi have also been named in the FIR.

Supreme Court verdict

The Supreme Court on Wednesday has pronounced the verdict while hearing Rhea Chakraborty's plea seeking transfer of probe and gave nod for the investigation to be conducted by CBI. The Supreme Court also directed the Mumbai Police to cooperate with the CBI during the investigation.

A single-judge bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy upheld the Bihar government's order to transfer the investigation to CBI. Moreover, Justice Roy held that the Bihar Police had jurisdiction to register FIR at the complaint of Sushant's father. In the verdict, the bench has directed the CBI to probe any other case registered on the Sushant Singh Rajput's death and the surrounding circumstances.

