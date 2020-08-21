CBI To Record Mumbai Police's Sushant IO's Statement; Will Probe Top-cop On Feb 25 Warning

In the latest development, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's laptop, mobile phone & diaries were handed over to the CBI by the Mumbai Police on Friday as the central agency took over the probe.

Inspector Bhushan Belnekar of the Bandra police station, who was the Investigation Officer (IO) in Sushant's case, handed over the items to CBI's Anil Yadav. The central agency will also record the statement of Inspector Bhushan Belenkar as he was the IO in the case. Another team of CBI officials is expected to meet the Mumbai Police officials at a guest house to receive the remaining documents pertaining to the case.

The CBI is also set to record the statement of former Zone 9 DCP Paramjitsingh Dahiya as he has been accused of not taking the complaint made by Sushant's kin earlier in February seriously. The DCP will also be questioned on whether he informed his superiors about the WhatsApp chat complaint made my Sushant's brother after Sushant's death. Sandip Ssingh will also be questioned.

CBI picks up cook Neeraj

In the latest development to the CBI probe into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, the actor’s cook Neeraj has been picked by the SIT team for investigation on Friday morning. Neeraj was picked up from Pali Hill area of Mumbai and is currently with the Special Investigation officials in the city.

Neeraj is the first person to be grilled by the Central probe agency as he was present in Sushant’s flat on the day the actor was allegedly found hanging in his bedroom. In his first-hand account of the incident, a Republic TV exclusive chat with the cook had earlier revealed how the late actor's health had deteriorated months before his death. As Neeraj’s statements hold a lot of prominence to the case, he is the first to be interrogated by the CBI SIT team, led by SP Nupur Prasad.

CBI registers FIR

The independent investigating agency had registered an FIR after the Centre had approved Bihar government's proposal last week. The FIR registered by the CBI has named 6 persons in total including Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty. The case has been registered under IPC 341, 342, 380, 406, 420, 306, 506 and 120 B. Additional Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar Yadav has been named as the Investigating Officer (IO) in the case.

The others named in the FIR are Rhea Chakraborty's family members, Indrajit Chakraborty, Sandhya Chakraborty and Showik Chakraborty. Apart from these, Sushant's home staff manager Samuel Miranda and Shruti Modi have also been named in the FIR.

