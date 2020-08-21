CBI To Question Sushant's Self-proclaimed 'friend' Sandip Ssingh, Day After Cooper Tapes

In a breaking development, self-proclaimed 'close friend' of Sushant Singh Rajput, Sandip Ssingh will be questioned by the CBI which landed on Thursday evening to carry forward the investigation in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Sandip Ssingh, who claimed to be Sushant's close friend in his interview with Republic TV's Editor in Chief Arnab Goswami, had seemed inconsistent in his statements while narrating the scene on the Sushant's death, and had been questioned by members of Sushant's family and family friends who have been spoken to by Republic.

His presence on June 14 at the residence of Sushant after his death has raised suspicions as well. There have been several other incidents which raises suspicion on Sandip Ssingh, most notably in videos that have been accessed by Republic TV from the day of Sushant's death after Sandip Ssingh had been among the first to arrive at the flat and had purportedly taken control of the situation, despite the Mumbai police being on the spot. The family of Sushant has said they never heard of Sandip Ssingh before and have suspected his claim of being close to Sushant. For his part, Sandip had claimed that he hadn't been in touch with Sushant for the past year, and while visuals show him consoling Sushant's sister Meetu, they are not said to know each other. Visuals also appeared to show more than one stretcher at the scene.

The CBI team has got straight down to work after its arrival in Mumbai on Thursday night. It has already picked up Sushant's cook Neeraj, the case files from the Mumbai police, and will also speak to the DCP Zone 9 Paramjit Dahiya who had received a warning from Sushant's family on February 25, months before Sushant's death.

Why is Sandip Ssingh under suspicion?

It has also been revealed from some of the testimonies on Republic that Sandip had a telephone conversation with Sushant a short while after Disha's death, when Sandip informed Sushant about Disha's 'suicide', Sushant had allegedly told him he had a conversation with Disha an hour back when she complained of inappropriate behaviour by some attendants at the party. He also alleged that 'big guys called Disha' but she had already 'informed Sushant' about this. He also revealed that the late actor wanted to reveal everything to the media about what transpired before Disha's death.

"Sushant wanted to reveal everything to the media and he shared this with Sandip Ssingh. If he had just called the media and not said anything to Sandip, nothing would have happened either to him and Sandip's plans would've flopped. That guy told me that as soon as Sandip got to know about it, he told them. Why did he have to tell them? If he had kept mum, Sushant would have been safe, the truth would have come out," the aide is heard saying in the sting operation.

Besides, Choreographer and friend of Sushant, Ganesh Hiwarkar while speaking with Republic revealed that he personally spoke with Sandip Ssingh's associate who gave him the party's details in which Disha Salian died. He said six people visited Sushant's residence a day before his death, out of which five were present at the party a week before Sushant's death, where Disha Salian died.

"I know the names of all the six people," Hiwarkar said adding that Sandeep Ssingh's associate gave him the information.

When asked by Arnab Goswami if he was contacted by Mumbai Police for taking his statement in the regard, "Police has not contacted me yet" is what Hiwarkar said.

