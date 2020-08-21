Shekhar Suman Reacts To CBI's Prompt Response In Sushant Singh Rajput Case On Day 1

The manner in which the Central Bureau of Investigation took charge in the Sushant Singh Rajput case on day one of their investigation became a talking point. Visuals of the officials’ strategy, diving themselves into five and dividing the roles of questioning and evidences, apart from taking SSR’s cook Neeraj into their vehicle got them praises on social media. Shekhar Suman too was impressed with the manner in which the force got into action straightaway and stated that it was a ‘hopeful situation’ for all.

Shekhar Suman hopeful of CBI probe succeeding in Sushant case

In an interview to ANI, Shekhar Suman stated that the CBI had got on with the case immediately and without causing any delay. The actor stated that the officers questioning people early on had created a ‘hopeful situation’ that justice will be served.

In a tweet, the Movers & Shakers star asserted that this was how an investigation was done, as he hailed the team’s ‘full force’ and ‘fierce speed’.

The CBI has swung into action full force and moving ahead with fierce speed.This is how an investigation is done.May God give them the strength and the vision to get to the bottom of the truth as fast as possible.Amen.#JusticeForSSR #CBITakesOver 👍👍👍 — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) August 21, 2020

The Supreme Court on Wednesday had granted the much-awaited go-ahead for the CBI probe into the mysterious death. At that time, Shekhar had exulted that Sushant will be ‘smiling from the clouds.’

I can see Sushant smiling from the clouds blessing all of you for fighting for him selflessly,fearlessly,relentlessly.❤#JusticeForSSR — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) August 20, 2020

Huge Congratulations to all of you.The Honb'le Supreme Court has given the verdict in favor of a CBI enquiry.Rejoice.#justiceforSushanthSinghRajput pic.twitter.com/UtQijvP9xo — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) August 19, 2020

जीत जायेंगे हम, तू अगर संग है 🙏

जिंदगी हर क़दम इक नई जंग है #JusticeForSushant ❤ — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) August 19, 2020

Be it collaborating with politicians in Bihar or meeting Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari, Shekhar has been one of the names to relestlesslely point out numerous loopholes in the investigation, not mincing words to call it a ‘murder.’

CBI probe in Sushant case

Meanwhile, on Friday, the CBI also recorded the statements of Sushant’s former manager Samuel Miranda, who was previously questioned by the ED. The officers even gathered evidences from the Bandra police station. As per sources, Sandip Ssingh, Rhea Chakraborty’s family, doctors at Cooper Hopistal are likely to be questioned in the case.

