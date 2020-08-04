'Disha Called Sushant After Facing Misbehaviour At Party With Stars & Netas On June 8'

Prashant Kumar, an activist who runs a campaign 'Insaaf SSR' demanding justice for late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, made a sensational revelation on Monday. Speaking about the consecutive deaths of Sushant Singh Rajput and his ex-manager Disha Salian on 'The Debate with Arnab Goswami', Prashant claimed that he received an anonymous call from someone claiming to be Disha's friend and informed him about a party which allegedly took place on June 8 - the day when Disha committed suicide.

'Someone misbehaved with Disha at the party'

"I got an anonymous call from someone claiming to be Disha's friend. He said that he was upset because he could not help with anything and got my number because we are running a campaign 'Insaaf SSR'. The person said he wanted to help us but didn't want his name to be involved because he stays in Mumbai and is scared,'" the activist said. Prashant said that the anonymous person told him that Disha had attended a party on June 8 which was also attended by several celebrities and politicians.

"Someone misbehaved with Disha and she informed Sushant about it. Sushant told her to leave the party and said he will look into it and take action. After a while, Sandeep (Ssingh) calls Sushant and tells him Disha has committed suicide. Sushant was shocked when he heard this and could not believe it. I was also informed that the next day Rhea and Sushant fought. She was not ready to listen to Sushant. After this fight, they both separated. Everyone knows what happened after that," Prashant Kumar added. The Bihar DGP was present on the panel when the claim was made.

Folder 'inadvertently deleted' by Mumbai Police

Meanwhile, sources have revealed that the folder with details of Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-manager Disha Salian's suicide investigation has been mistakenly deleted. The update comes after the team of Bihar Police in Mumbai requested the city police to provide details of their investigation into Salian's alleged suicide on June 8, six days before Sushant's death. Bihar Police sources have confirmed that the folder containing details of Mumbai Police's probe into Disha's suicide has now been deleted "by mistake", by the Mumbai Police. The Bihar police is attempting to probe the death of Disha Salian and if there's any link to Sushant's death.

