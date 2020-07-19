From Priyanka Chopra To Anushka Sharma: Celeb-inspired Bold Eye Makeup Looks To Try

For many makeup lovers, highlighting their eyes beautifully like Bollywood divas is a major thing. While actors definitely she'll out major style goals with their outfits, their on-point makeup also manages to impress and inspire fans. Many times, the actors opt for bold eye makeup and leave the rest of their look minimal. Take a look at times when celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma gave inspiration for bold and edgy eye makeup.

Priyanka Chopra

For one of her appearance at a fashion event, Mary Kom actor Priyanka Chopra opted for an all-black look. The Desi Girl of Bollywood looked stunning in a body-hugging black gown. Trendy bun, statement ear cuffs, and smoky bold eye makeup stole the entire show.

Deepika Padukone

Many of her fans will be knowing that Padmaavat actor Deepika Padukone is fond of eye makeup, and it can be seen through her red carpet appearances as well as from her Instagram feed. For Cannes 2019, Cocktail actor Deepika opted for bold eyes which included bright and perfect winged eyeliner. Her stunning eye makeup is a go-to inspiration for an edgy, dramatic look. Deepika tied her hair in a high-sleek ponytail.

Anushka Sharma

For a Diwali party in the year 2019, Sultan actor Anushka Sharma opted for a Sabyasachi traditional ensemble and looked oh-so-gorgeous in the outfit. For makeup, the actor went for smoky eyes and nude lips. Moreover, the Zero actor kept her hair tied in a low bun, which matched perfectly with her bold look and traditional attire.

Kangana Ranaut

For the promotions of Panga, Kangana Ranaut opted to wear a Raw Mango saree. For makeup, the Queen actor chose to have a pastel blue coloured eye shadow and kohled eyes. The fashionista rocked the bold eye look with a saree and looked stunning in it.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif’s bold red eye makeup stole the show. Her look is perfect if one is looking for an edgy look for a formal party or outing. Ek Tha Tiger actor Katrina, for an event, opted for a maroon coloured pantsuit. She kept her hair loose and messy and looked stunning on it.

