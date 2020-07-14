Unseen Pic Of The Day: When Priyanka Chopra Looked All Things Cute Dressed As 15-year-old

Priyanka Chopra is known for her experimental looks and fashion choices. Once the actor went all overboard with her styling and decided to dress as a 15-year old. Here’s a throwback picture of Priyanka Chopra when she dressed as a teen girl.

In this picture, she is seen donning a denim dungaree with a white graphic t-shirt. The actor accessorised her look with a scarf worn as a bow over the dungaree and colourful bracelets. To keep the teen vibe going, she was seen sporting two ponytails with pink hair extensions. The actor kept her makeup simple and donned a wide smile for the picture.

Also Read| Did you know Priyanka Chopra's first ever film was not 'The Hero: Love Story Of A Spy'?

Priyanka Chopra's cute birthday wish for mother-in-law

Singer Nick Jonas’ mom Denise Jonas has turned a year older today, i.e. July 13. And to mark this day, daughter-in-law Priyanka Chopra has shared an adorable wish for her. The actor has shared a sweet picture along with a note and seems like they are going to celebrate together.

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka shared a selfie with her mother-in-law. In the picture, the duo can be seen all smiles for the camera. The actor is seen sporting a yellow and black checkered outfit. She opted for a middle parting hairdo and dewy makeup. And Denise can be seen sporting a floral top and opted for no makeup.

Also Read| Priyanka Chopra's songs in which she is seen grooving with her female co-stars

Along with the post, Priyanka also penned a sweet note for her mother-in-law. She wrote, “Happy Birthday MamaJ! Thank you for your constant grace and generosity... I’m so glad you are here and we can celebrate you today together ...Love you so much...” Take a look at the picture below.

Also Read| Bhumi Pednekar-Ayushmann Khurrana or Salman Khan-Priyanka Chopra, your fav on-screen pair?

What's next for Priyanka Chopra?

The actor's last outing in Bollywood was director Shonali Bose's film The Sky Is Pink opposite her Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara co-star Farhan Akhtar. Priyanka Chopra will be seen next in Robert Rodriguez's upcoming film We Can Be Heroes. She has been signed for the fourth installment of the Matrix franchise as well as an Amazon web series titled Citadel created by Antony and Joe Russo. She will star opposite Game Of Thrones actor Richard Madden in the show. Priyanka Chopra has also signed to play the lead in the biopic series based on Ma Anand Sheela which will reportedly be co-produced by her.

Also Read| Priyanka Chopra or Disha Patani: Who pulled off the peachy lehenga look better?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.