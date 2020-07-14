Priyanka Chopra Jonas Neighs Like A Horse In Funny Video With Mama Jonas | Watch

Since the time of nationwide lockdown, many throwback pictures and videos have been surfacing on social media. Recently, unseen footage of Priyanka Chopra was shared by her team’s official account on Instagram. The video clip was shared to mark Priyanka’s mother-in-law, Denise Jonas’ birthday. Take a look:

Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ funny video

With her stunning pictures and amazing videos, Priyanka has always won hearts on social media. Recently, an unseen video of the global icon, which was shared by her team’s official account, is going viral. The clip which was marked to wish Priyanka’s mother-in-law, Denise Jonas’ a happy birthday sees the Mary Kom actor hopping as a horse, while her mother-in-law Mama Jonas holds the belt of her trenchcoat and runs along with her. The funny video was shared as an Instagram reel along with a cute caption, which read as “Mood: now watch them whip now watch them neigh neigh #ThisIsSoMuchFun Happy Birthday, @mamadjonas #FeelItReelIt #FeelKaroReelKaro”.

Fan reaction on Priyanka’s video

As soon as the team posted this cute reel on their Instagram handle, many of her fans started commenting on the post with heart and fire emojis. One of the fans wrote, ‘Horse In Heels… Legendary’, while another wrote, ‘Pagalpanti jarui hey... Luv you PC’. Check out the reactions below.

(Image Credit: Team PC IG)

Priyanka’s adorable wish for Denise Jonas

Apart from this, Priyanka also wished her mother-in-law adorably by posting a selfie with her. In the picture, the duo can be seen all smiles for the lens. The Bajirao Mastani is seen sporting a yellow and black checkered outfit, while her darling mother-in-law Denise Jonas can be seen wearing a floral top and opted for no makeup. Along with the post, the actor wrote a sweet note for her. Priyanka wrote, “Happy Birthday MamaJ! Thank you for your constant grace and generosity... I’m so glad you are here, and we can celebrate you today together ...Love you so much...”. On this occasion, Priyanka’s fans also wished Denise through the comments section. Check out a few comments below:

(Image Credit: Priyanka Chopra IG)

