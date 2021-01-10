Celebrate Fatima Sana Shaikh's Birthday By Watching The 'Dangal' Star's Best Films

Bollywood actor Fatima Shaikh is on her way to carving her niche in the industry. She was last seen in the Netflix movie Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari wherein she played the female lead character of Tulsi Rane. She plays Manoj Bajpayee's character Detective Madhu Mangal Rane's sister. Fatima Sana Shaikh's birthday falls on January 11. If you loved her in Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, here is a watchlist of her best movies to celebrate the star's birthday.

Celebrate Fatima Sana Shaikh's birthday by watching her best movies

1. Dangal

This 2016 sports drama film is considered to be Fatima Sana Shaikh's one of the best performances so far. She played the character Geeta Phogat who is the gold medal winner of the 2010 Commonwealth Games. It has an IMDB rating of 8.4. This is one of the best movies of Fatima Sana Shaikh.

2. Thugs Of Hindostan

The plot of this period drama film revolves around a man called Firangi who keeps switching his sides between the Britishers to the Indians. Fatima Sana Shaikh played the character of Zafira Baig who is a warrior archer. It has an IMDB rating of 4.1.

3. Tahaan

The plot of this movie revolves around a little boy called Tahaan and his pet donkey. He wants to find his life's real purpose at the tender age of eight. Fatima Sana Shaikh played the character of Zoya who is Tahaan's sister. It has an IMDB rating of 7.1. This is considered one of the best of Fatima Sana Shaikh's movies.

4. Bittoo Boss

This 2012 comedy film revolves around a wedding videographer who likes to spend money. But he falls in love with a girl who teaches him the value of money and how to save first. Fatima plays the character of Priya in the film. It has an IMDB rating of 4.1.

5. Ludo

The plot of the drama film tells four stories parallelly. In the end, the four of them intersect at the whim of fate. The four stories are represented by the four colours of the Ludo dice. It has an IMDB rating of 7.6. Fatima played the character of Pinky Jain in the film.

6. Akaash Vani

The plot of this romantic drama film revolves around a guy called Akaash who goes abroad to study while his love interest gets married to an abusive man in her hometown. Fatima played the character of Sumbul, the couple's classmate. It has an IMDB rating of 6.3.

Image courtesy- @fatimasanashaikh Instagram

