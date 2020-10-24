Celebrate Navneeet Nishan's Birthday By Binge Watching Some Of The Actor's Best Movies

Bollywood actor Navneet Nishan started her career with the movie Jaan Tere Naam in 1992. She was featured alongside Ronit Roy in the film. The actor rose to prominence with her roles in films like Kya Kehna, Dilwale, Tum Bin, Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani and Qarib Qarib Single. On the occasion of Navneet Nishan's birthday, here are some roles portrayed on screen by the actor.

Navneet Nishant's movies to watch

Raja Hindustani

Raja Hindustani, when it released in 1996, went on to become one of the most successful films of the decade. A remake of Shashi Kapoor and Nanda film, Jab Jab Phool Khile, the film is the story of a cab driver falling in love with a rich girl. The film features Aamir Khan and Karisma Kapoor in lead roles. It also featured Suresh Oberoi, Mohnish Behl, Navneet Nishan and Archana Puran Singh.

Qarib Qarib Single

Tanuja Chandra directorial Qarib Qarib Single hit the theatres in 2017. The star cast of the film includes Irrfan Khan, Parvathy Thiruvothu, and Bajrangbali Singh in the lead characters. The movie also stars Neha Dhupia, Aman Sharma, Navneet Nishan and Siddharth Menon. The rom-com talks about two single individuals, who meet through a dating app. The film tickles the funny bone of the audience when the duo goes on a trip to Rishikesh. The movie performed moderately at the box office.

Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola

Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola is helmed by Vishal Bhardwaj and produced by Vishal Bhardwaj and Fox Star Studios. The film released in the year 2013 features Pankaj Kapur, Imran Khan and Anushka Sharma in titular roles. The film also features Shabana Azmi, Navneet Nishan and Arya Babbar in supporting roles. The satirical black comedy film shows Anushka Sharma essaying the role of Bijlee Mandola and Imran Khan playing the role of Hukum Singh Matru. Pankaj Kapur, on the other hand, can be seen playing the role of Harpool Singh Mandola aka Harry.

Ajab Prem Ki Gazab Kahaani

Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani stars Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor in the lead roles. Helmed by Rajkumar Santoshi, this romantic comedy movie was loved by the audience upon its release in 2009. Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani revolves around an irresponsible and carefree young lad, Prem (Ranbir Kapoor), who spends time with his buddies and runs a Happy Club in town. However, he falls in love with a beautiful girl named Jenny (Katrina Kaif), who transforms him completely. The movie was well-received by the audience and was one of the highest-grossing movies in 2009.

