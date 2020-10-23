Mira Nair's Movies: List Of Well Known Movies By 'A Suitable Boy' Director

Mira Nair has given several memorable movies to the audiences. She also owns a production company, Mirabai Films which specializes in films for international audiences on Indian society. Her latest series A Suitable Boy dropped on Netflix today i.e. October 23. The miniseries directed by Mira Nair is adapted from Vikram Seth's 1993 novel of the same name. Ahead of its release, a lot of people had been wondering about Mira Nair movies list and are curious to know about all Mira Nair movies. Here is a look at some of the best known Mira Nair movies.

Mira Nair movies list

Mississippi Masala

Mississippi Masala is a romantic drama released in 1991. Directed by Mira Nair, the movie is based on a screenplay by Sooni Taraporevala. The movie featured popular Hollywood actor Denzel Washington, Sarita Choudhury, and Roshan Seth in lead roles. The plot of the movie revolved around the interracial romance between African Americans and Indian Americans.

Also Read | Mira Nair’s Musical ‘Monsoon Wedding’ To Open In India, Singapore And Dubai In 2021

Salaam Bombay!

The movie is considered as one of the best movies by the director. The Hindi language crime drama released in 1988 and was the first feature film by Mira Nair. The plot of the movie showed the life of children living in slums of Mumbai and also focused on organized crime scenes in India. Salaam Bombay's cast features Shafiq Syed, Raghuvir Yadav, Anita Kanwar, Nana Patekar, Hansa Vithal, Chanda Sharma in the lead roles.

Also Read | Mira Nair Shows 'how To Mount A Bicycle' While Enacting Scene From 'A Suitable Boy'

Monsoon Wedding

Monsoon Wedding is an Indian drama movie released in 2001. It has won several awards and accolades all over the world. The plot of the movie shows the story of romantic entanglements during a traditional Punjabi Hindu wedding in Delhi. It featured Naseeruddin Shah, Lillete Dubey, Shefali Shah, and Vasundhara Das in key roles.

Also Read | Ishaan Khatter Wishes Mira Nair On B'day, Lauds Her 'extraordinary Drive To Tell Stories'

The Namesake

The Namesake is an English language drama directed by Mira Nair which premiered in 2006. It is based on the Jhumpa Lahiri novel by the same name. The Namesake showed the struggles of Ashoke and Ashima Ganguli played by Tabu and Irrfan who are first-generation immigrants to the United States.

Also Read | Mira Nair's Movies That Are Based On Famous Books; From 'A Suitable Boy' To 'The Namesake'

Kama Sutra: A Tale of Love

Kama Sutra: A Tale of Love is one of the most controversial movies by Mira Nair. The movie released in 1996 is a historical erotic romance film by Mira Nair. The movie was banned in India due to its erotic theme and sexual content and nudity.

Image Credits: Mira Nair Facebook

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.