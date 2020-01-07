Katrina Kaif's Constant Banter Forced Director Rohit Shetty To 'Switch Off'

The much-awaited film Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif will hit the theatres in March 2020. Ever since fans got a glimpse of Akshay Kumar as a cop in the Ranveer Singh-starrer Simmba, they are eager to know more about the film and the process of making the movie. Director, Rohit Shetty recently appeared in a talk show and spilled the beans on how was it working with Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif and what was the environment at the film set like.

Here's why Rohit Shetty "switches off" when Katrina Kaif is on the set

Speaking to a popular magazine Rohit Shetty, the director of the super cop universe featuring Singham, Simmba and now Sooryavanshi, opened up about the film. The director mentioned that the film is set to release in March and fans will get to see the reunion of Akshay and Katrina Kaif as a pair. When asked about Katrina Kaif, the director mentioned that she asks a lot of questions. He mentioned that she is often concerned with the outcome of the takes and he keeps telling her she is beautiful. However, due to her constantly asking questions he just ‘switches off’.

Fans will get to see the pairing of Akshay and Katrina almost after a decade and director Rohit Shetty mentioned that he is very excited. The director also spoke about Akshay Kumar and mentioned that he has a tendency to forget lines quiet often. He recalled to the time when the team were shooting in Hyderabad and Akshay almost completely forgot the name of his character. However, the director, said that he understands as Akshay is often busy doing multiple projects at a time due to which it may not be easy for him to remember everything.

