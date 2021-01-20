Sushant's Fans Trend 'ONE DAY FOR SSR BIRTHDAY' Ahead Of His Birth Anniversary

Ahead of Sushant Singh Rajput’s birth anniversary, ardent fans of the actor have trended ‘One day for SSR birthday’ on Twitter as they reminisce the sweet memories of the actor. The micro-blogging site is flooded with throwback pictures of the star. While a few users have shared stills of his movies, many others opted to remember the late actor by uploading his candid photographs. Here’s taking a quick look at the SSR Twitter trend.

Fans trend ‘One day for SSR birthday’

Thank you Sushant भाई for being the reason of this massive transformation and sudden awareness amongst the people of INDIA 🇮🇳 and the globe. You will get justice for sure भाई । SSRians will never let you down.



Good night मेरे प्यारें भाई ❤



ONE DAY FOR SSR BIRTHDAY pic.twitter.com/7pZZI2Ngme — Rudrabha 🇮🇳 Mukherjee (@imrudrabha) January 19, 2021

You: Are u excited for 21st?

Me: Yes I'm



You:Are u really excited for 21st?

Me:🥺No..Rather than excitement my heart is getting heavier..



It wont be a celebration without bday boy...missing you horribly @itsSSR🦋💫♥️♥️

Waiting for u...come soon..♥️



ONE DAY FOR SSR BIRTHDAY pic.twitter.com/uVfhL4M3jA — itsmekeerthi05🦋 SSRian♥️♥️ (@itsmekkd05) January 19, 2021

Don’t just count your years, make your years count. GONE TOO SOON ! ONE DAY FOR SSR BIRTHDAY 🎂 pic.twitter.com/jsnFRGTrGc — JUSTICE4SSR (@justice4_ssr) January 19, 2021

A meaningful life is all about being real,being kind,being humble and being able to touch the lives of others in a good vibes. You had a meaningful life Sushant. @itsSSR Congratulations guys 105k tweets have done.. Keep it moving it’s just ONE DAY FOR SSR BIRTHDAY @nilotpalm3 pic.twitter.com/9lkOLvTpCb — PIYALI 🇮🇳🚩 (@PiyaliBh) January 19, 2021

Sushant Singh Rajput death case

Sushant was found dead at his residence in Mumbai on June 14. Mumbai Police termed the death as a suicide, and amid its investigation, his family filed an FIR in Patna accusing Rhea Chakraborty and others of abetting his suicide, distancing him from his family, and embezzlement of his finances. The Enforcement Directorate then joined the investigation to probe the case and questioned the accused.

Sushant Singh Rajput began his career from the TV show Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil. He then became a household name after essaying the role of Manav in Pavitra Rishta. Rajput made his film debut with Kai Po Che and went on to deliver several commercial hits like MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Chhichhore, Shuddh Desi Romance and more.

He was last seen in the coming-of-age romantic flick Dil Bechara. Helmed by Mukesh Chhabra, the movie was an adaptation of John Green’s novel The Fault in Our Stars. The film features him essaying the role of a terminal cancer patient, who falls in love and goes to the extreme to make his lover’s dream come true.

