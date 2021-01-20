Last Updated:

Sushant's Fans Trend 'ONE DAY FOR SSR BIRTHDAY' Ahead Of His Birth Anniversary

Ahead of Sushant Singh Rajput’s birth anniversary, ardent fans of the actor trend ‘One day for SSR birthday’ on Twitter as they reminisce the late actor

Written By
Mamta Raut
sushant singh rajput

Ahead of Sushant Singh Rajput’s birth anniversary, ardent fans of the actor have trended ‘One day for SSR birthday’ on Twitter as they reminisce the sweet memories of the actor. The micro-blogging site is flooded with throwback pictures of the star. While a few users have shared stills of his movies, many others opted to remember the late actor by uploading his candid photographs. Here’s taking a quick look at the SSR Twitter trend.

Fans trend ‘One day for SSR birthday’

Sushant Singh Rajput death case

Sushant was found dead at his residence in Mumbai on June 14.  Mumbai Police termed the death as a suicide, and amid its investigation, his family filed an FIR in Patna accusing Rhea Chakraborty and others of abetting his suicide, distancing him from his family, and embezzlement of his finances. The Enforcement Directorate then joined the investigation to probe the case and questioned the accused.

ALSO READ| When Sushant Singh Rajput Was Termed ‘iconic & Inspirational Figure' By Canadian Festival

ALSO READ| Sushant Singh Rajput's Fans Protest Outside CBI Headquarters In Delhi, Seek Justice

Sushant Singh Rajput began his career from the TV show Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil. He then became a household name after essaying the role of Manav in Pavitra Rishta. Rajput made his film debut with Kai Po Che and went on to deliver several commercial hits like MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Chhichhore, Shuddh Desi Romance and more.

ALSO READ| Sushant Singh Rajput Called Himself 'one Without A Degree' When Offered Honorary Doctorate

He was last seen in the coming-of-age romantic flick Dil Bechara. Helmed by Mukesh Chhabra, the movie was an adaptation of John Green’s novel The Fault in Our Stars. The film features him essaying the role of a terminal cancer patient, who falls in love and goes to the extreme to make his lover’s dream come true.

ALSO READ| Sushant Singh Rajput's Fans Make A Sweet Gesture Ahead Of His Birth Anniversary

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT