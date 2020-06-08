Anushka Sharma Shares Pictures Of 'Paatal Lok' Crew - From Casting To Catering Teams

Anushka Sharma’s Paatal Lok is one of the most loved series currently. The dark and gripping story of the city's underbelly made a lasting impact on audiences who have showered the series with tremendous love. Anushka Sharma was praised for it by fans and critics for backing up such an interesting project. Recently, the actor and the production team shed light on the people who had been working tirelessly on the sets of Paatal Lok.

Anushka Sharma shares pictures of the crew

In a series of stories shared by Anushka Sharma on her personal Instagram page, she highlights the people who have worked behind the cameras to make Paatal Lok a true success. She tagged people who were sound designers, caterers, casting directors, and so on. The actor made sure that the hard work done by the individuals or team did not go unnoticed. The pictures she shared were from the Instagram page of her production house. Anushka Sharma just shared a few pictures on her stories; however, the Instagram page had a whole bunch of photographs of people.

From makeup artist to action director and even spot boys, every member was highlighted in the posts. Each section of the filming crew got a dedicated post. This gesture by Anushka Sharma and the team of her production house was loved by her fans. They praised Anushka for her humility and even praised the people in the photographs, thanking them for making Paatal Lok a huge success. The series has been running on Amazon Prime and fans of the show have been delighted to watch the dark narrative that the story follows.

As a producer, Anushka Sharma was heavily praised by fans and critics alike. According to a news portal, the actor mentioned that she was really drawn towards the story of Paatal Lok and felt like the story needed to be told. She also mentioned her love for such dark and unique scripts. She added that it is these types of scripts that really interest her and thus convince her to back the project. Fans have also begun to shower love on the cast of Paatal Lok and have praised them for their amazing performance in the series.

