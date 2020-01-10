Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonakshi Sinha Look Dazzling In Bright Sequinned Gowns

The popular designer Yousef Aljasmi has become one of the favourite designers of Bollywood celebrities, and recently everyone has worn the designer who originally hails from Kuwait.

Yousef Aljasmi has an haute couture and also a bridal wear brand too. Celebrities like Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonakshi Sinha, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon, and even Beyonce were spotted wearing the designer's elegant shimmery gowns in different hues. And the latest celebrity to join the Yousef Aljasmi club is Disha Patani, who is all set to set the silver screen on fire with Malang.

Check out the Bollywood diva's looks in the designer's signature bling gowns:

Disha Patani:

Disha Patani sported a green shimmery sequinned sleeveless dress. The outfit featured a classic high neck, asymmetrical train and thigh-high slit. These are signature details seen in most of Aljasmi’s designs. She kept her hair in tight curls which the actor is usually seen opting for. She completed her look with green shimmery eyes and nude lips.

Jaqueline Fernandez:

Jacqueline went for a silver version of the shimmery gown. The gown featured its classic high neck but with the twist in her look was single sleeve. She luscious mane was in loose waves at one side, while her thick eyelashes and rose pink lips complimented the whole look perfectly.

Sonakshi Sinha:

Sonakshi Sinha also wore a similar style gown in a bright yellow shade. Sonakshi went for a deeper neckline with her sleeveless gown. She sported curls and strappy heels to complete the look.

