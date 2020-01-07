The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

These Bollywood Actresses Were Spotted In Manish Malhotra Sequined Sarees

Bollywood News

Ace designer Manish Malhotra recently shared a series of pictures from his latest sequinned saree series. Take a look at the actors who donned the outfits.

Written By Shweta Patokar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Bollywood actress

Many Bollywood celebs are often seen wearing celebrity designer Manish Malhotra's collection at various events including weddings and award functions. The star designer recently shared a series of pictures from his sequinned saree series. Here are some of the celebrities who were seen wearing the sarees from his collection.  

Stars who donned sequins from the Manish Malhotra series 

Kajol 

Kajol was seen in a blue coloured sequinned saree. She topped the look with a black sleeveless blouse. Going for a no-makeup look, she completed the look with a pearl necklace. She picked a sleek laid back hairstyle for this one. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05) on

ALSO READ | Manish Malhotra's Muses That Have Often Posed In His Designs

Nushrat Bharucha 

Nushrat Bharucha fashioned a lavender shaded saree from the Manish Malhotra series. She completed the outfit with a velvet-textured sleeveless blouse of the same shade. Going for a no-makeup look, the complemented the ensemble with a pair of golden earrings and chose to leave her hair open for this one.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05) on

Bhumi Pednekar 

Bhumi Pednekar was seen in a maroon coloured sequinned saree from the series. She topped it with a black sleeveless and lacy blouse. Going for a nude makeup look, the star completed the look with a low messy bun. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05) on

ALSO READ | On Manish Malhotra's Birthday, Here Is A Look At Some Of His Best Work In Bollywood

Janhvi Kapoor 

Janhvi Kapoor donned a pink coloured saree from the sequins series. She paired it with a similarly coloured sequinned blouse. Going for an open hair look and nude makeup, the actor completed the look with a pair of studded earrings.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05) on

Jacqueline Fernandez  

Jacqueline Fernandez was seen fashioning a gorgeous yellow sequinned saree. She paired it with a sequinned silver blouse which had a singlet-sleeve design. Going for minimal makeup and a pair of golden earrings, the star chose to tie her hair into a ponytail for this one.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05) on

ALSO READ | Manish Malhotra Birthday Special: A Look Into The Fashion Designer's Journey

ALSO READ | Manish Malhotra Receives Sweet Birthday Wishes From Bollywood Celebrities

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SHIV SENA SLAMS CENTRE
CONG ATTACKS AAP OVER AD SPENDING
YOUNG PEOPLE ARE PRESCIENT
MALANG TRAILER: MEMES GO VIRAL
DONALD TRUMP WARNS IRAN ON NCLEAR
PREZ KOVIND COMES TO BRIDE'S RESCUE