These Bollywood Actresses Were Spotted In Manish Malhotra Sequined Sarees

Many Bollywood celebs are often seen wearing celebrity designer Manish Malhotra's collection at various events including weddings and award functions. The star designer recently shared a series of pictures from his sequinned saree series. Here are some of the celebrities who were seen wearing the sarees from his collection.

Stars who donned sequins from the Manish Malhotra series

Kajol

Kajol was seen in a blue coloured sequinned saree. She topped the look with a black sleeveless blouse. Going for a no-makeup look, she completed the look with a pearl necklace. She picked a sleek laid back hairstyle for this one.

Nushrat Bharucha

Nushrat Bharucha fashioned a lavender shaded saree from the Manish Malhotra series. She completed the outfit with a velvet-textured sleeveless blouse of the same shade. Going for a no-makeup look, the complemented the ensemble with a pair of golden earrings and chose to leave her hair open for this one.

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar was seen in a maroon coloured sequinned saree from the series. She topped it with a black sleeveless and lacy blouse. Going for a nude makeup look, the star completed the look with a low messy bun.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor donned a pink coloured saree from the sequins series. She paired it with a similarly coloured sequinned blouse. Going for an open hair look and nude makeup, the actor completed the look with a pair of studded earrings.

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez was seen fashioning a gorgeous yellow sequinned saree. She paired it with a sequinned silver blouse which had a singlet-sleeve design. Going for minimal makeup and a pair of golden earrings, the star chose to tie her hair into a ponytail for this one.

