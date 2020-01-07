These Bollywood Actresses Were Spotted In Manish Malhotra Sequined Sarees

Many Bollywood celebs are often seen wearing celebrity designer Manish Malhotra's collection at various events including weddings and award functions. The star designer recently shared a series of pictures from his sequinned saree series. Here are some of the celebrities who were seen wearing the sarees from his collection.
Kajol was seen in a blue coloured sequinned saree. She topped the look with a black sleeveless blouse. Going for a no-makeup look, she completed the look with a pearl necklace. She picked a sleek laid back hairstyle for this one.
ALSO READ | Manish Malhotra's Muses That Have Often Posed In His Designs
Nushrat Bharucha fashioned a lavender shaded saree from the Manish Malhotra series. She completed the outfit with a velvet-textured sleeveless blouse of the same shade. Going for a no-makeup look, the complemented the ensemble with a pair of golden earrings and chose to leave her hair open for this one.
Bhumi Pednekar was seen in a maroon coloured sequinned saree from the series. She topped it with a black sleeveless and lacy blouse. Going for a nude makeup look, the star completed the look with a low messy bun.
ALSO READ | On Manish Malhotra's Birthday, Here Is A Look At Some Of His Best Work In Bollywood
Janhvi Kapoor donned a pink coloured saree from the sequins series. She paired it with a similarly coloured sequinned blouse. Going for an open hair look and nude makeup, the actor completed the look with a pair of studded earrings.
Jacqueline Fernandez was seen fashioning a gorgeous yellow sequinned saree. She paired it with a sequinned silver blouse which had a singlet-sleeve design. Going for minimal makeup and a pair of golden earrings, the star chose to tie her hair into a ponytail for this one.
ALSO READ | Manish Malhotra Birthday Special: A Look Into The Fashion Designer's Journey
ALSO READ | Manish Malhotra Receives Sweet Birthday Wishes From Bollywood Celebrities
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.