Kareena Kapoor Khan Vs Anam Mirza: Who Wore Sequin Better?

When it comes to style the Bollywood beauties have proven time and again that they ace the game. However non-Bollywood celebrities often dominate the game as well at times. Recently Anam Mirza was spotted wearing a maroon sequin dress something similar to what Kareena Kapoor had worn earlier.

Kareena Kapoor Khan vs Anam Mirza: Who wore the sequin dress better?

Anam wore the maroon sequin dress with proper elegance and style. The sister of tennis player Sania Mirza looked regal and gorgeous in the dress. Her followers praised her for the impeccable choice of attire and also called it goals. The celebrity accompanied the dress with gorgeous jewellery that complimented the look.

Kareena, on the other hand, wore wearing a silver sequin dress with a slit for the leg. Kareena Kapoor is considered as one of the most stylish women in Bollywood by fans. The actor donned herself in the silver shimmery sequin dress and made sure it looked gorgeous as ever. She paired the look with a white pair of heels and minimal jewellery. she even went on to have her make up done in the same shade of her attire in order to amp up her style quotient.

Kareena's much-awaited film Good Newwz is expected to hit theatres on December 27. She along with Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh will be seen starring in the film. The movie is helmed by Raj Mehta and is expected to be a comedy-drama.

