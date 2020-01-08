Malaika Arora Oozes Glamour As She Sports An Emerald Green Sequin Dress

Malaika Arora is back with the popular show 'MTV Supermodel of the Year'. The actor is well- known for her bold yet chic looks. She is often seen pulling off some of the best attires and also widely appreciated for the same. Recently, Malaika donned a green sequin dress for a photoshoot that made her fans go gaga all over again.

Malaika Arora donned a green sequin dress for a photoshoot. She wore a beige mini dress with sequin work all over. The dress had a steep neckline with bishop sleeve detailing and an inverted V-hemp neck.

For her makeup, she kept it bold with dewy brown eyes and bold lip colour. A matching headband and loose beach waves added more drama to her look. The actor's look was completed with green fur detailed stilettos.

About the actor

Malaika Arora made her debut as a film producer in 2008, with former husband Arbaaz Khan. Together they founded Arbaaz Khan Productions, which has created the Dabangg film series. As an actress, Arora has starred in main roles in films Kaante (2002) and EMI (2008).

As a dancer, she is acclaimed for her performances in the songs Chaiyya Chaiyya (1998), Gur Naalo Ishq Mitha (1998), Maahi Ve (2002), Kaal Dhamaal (2005), and Munni Badnaam Hui (2010). She is currently in the judges' panel of the reality show Supermodel of the Year 2019.

