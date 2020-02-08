Kiara Advani And Sidharth Malhotra Dominate The Dance Floor At Armaan Jain's After Party

Armaan Jain's wedding with Anissa Malhotra was one of the biggest Bollywood events of the year. The two got married on February 3, 2020, and their high profile marriage was attended by a slew of bigwigs like Amitabh Bachchan, Saif Ali Khan, Tara Sutaria, and many more. The entire Kapoor family, including Kareena and Karisma Kapoor, were also present at the event. Even Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani attended the wedding and were spotted dancing with each other during the after party.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's dance at Armaan Jain's wedding

Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani recently shared a video on social media where Kiara Advani was spotted dancing alongside her alleged boyfriend, Sidharth Malhotra. The pair was grooving to the music during the after party that took place after Armaan Jain got married to Anissa Malhotra. Kiara Advani donned a beautiful shimmering lehenga for the wedding, while Sidharth Malhotra wore a simple yet stylish all-black kurta. Check out the video of Kiara Advani dancing alongside Sidharth Malhotra, which was shared online by Viral Bhayani.

Several months ago, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra were spotted with each other outside a film set. Since then, dating rumours have started flooding. Both the actors have denied these rumours. With this new video of the two of them dancing together at Armaan Jain's wedding, it is likely that fans will once again start to spread rumours about their alleged relationship.

On the work front, Kiara Advani will next be seen in the upcoming comedy horror film, Laxmmi Bomb, where she will star alongside superstar Akshay Kumar. Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra is set to feature in Shershaah, which is a biographical action film that will release on July 3, 2020. Interestingly, Shershaah will also star Kiara Advani as the female lead.

