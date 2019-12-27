The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Salman Khan Turns 54: Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, Kapil Sharma Shower Love On 'Tiger'

Bollywood News

Salman Khan turns 54 on December 27, 2019. The Bharat actor received warm wishes from friends and co-stars. Varun Dhawan and Kapil Sharma also penned a note.

Written By Jiya Chulet | Mumbai | Updated On:
salman khan

Bollywood actor Salman Khan turned 54 on December 27, 2019. Reportedly, he celebrated his birthday with many of his close friends and family members. Apart from the party, his co-actors and friends from television and Bollywood industry also poured their love and respect on social media. Many of Bhai fans wished him on different social media platforms. Actor Varun Dhawan, who essayed the lead character in the sequel of Salman's hit film Judwaa, also appreciated and thanked him while wishing the actor. Divya Dutt, Kapil Sharma, and Bhusan Kumar, too, wished him on Twitter. Furthermore, the ex-contestants from his reality show Bigg Boss, such as Sophie Chaudhary, Manveer Gujar, Aijaaz Khan and Armaan Kohli, among others, expressed their gratitude. Salman's co-stars from his latest release Dabangg 3, Sonakshi Sinha also shared an inside picture of his birthday bash. Check out all the adorable wishes the Sultan of Bollywood received this year: 

READ | Salman Khan Birthday: When 'Tiger' Gave Perfect Dose Of Fitness Motivation; Watch Videos

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by RedOne (@redone) on

READ | Salman Khan Celebrates Birthday With Family, Katrina Kaif, Sonakshi Sinha, Iulia

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on

READ | Salman Khan Speaks About Possible Collaboration With Dil Chahta Hai Director Farhan Akhtar

 

READ | Maine Pyaar Kiya To Hum Saath-Saath Hain Here Are 4 Films Salman Khan Acted As Prem

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
MAMATA TO ATTEND SWEARING-IN: TMC
GD BAKSHI SLAMS SANDEEP DIKSHIT
CONG USING TACTICS ON SENA
IAF DECOMMISSIONS MIG-27
FOG DELAYS 21 DELHI-BOUND TRAINS
BJP AWARENESS ON CAA