Salman Khan Turns 54: Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, Kapil Sharma Shower Love On 'Tiger'

Bollywood actor Salman Khan turned 54 on December 27, 2019. Reportedly, he celebrated his birthday with many of his close friends and family members. Apart from the party, his co-actors and friends from television and Bollywood industry also poured their love and respect on social media. Many of Bhai fans wished him on different social media platforms. Actor Varun Dhawan, who essayed the lead character in the sequel of Salman's hit film Judwaa, also appreciated and thanked him while wishing the actor. Divya Dutt, Kapil Sharma, and Bhusan Kumar, too, wished him on Twitter. Furthermore, the ex-contestants from his reality show Bigg Boss, such as Sophie Chaudhary, Manveer Gujar, Aijaaz Khan and Armaan Kohli, among others, expressed their gratitude. Salman's co-stars from his latest release Dabangg 3, Sonakshi Sinha also shared an inside picture of his birthday bash. Check out all the adorable wishes the Sultan of Bollywood received this year:

Happy bday ⁦@BeingSalmanKhan⁩ bhai 🤗 stay happy n healthy always 🤗 love n regards ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Siwv2N53hM — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) December 27, 2019

Happy Birthday @BeingSalmanKhan bhai. God bless you with all the happiness always. ❤️❤️. Loads of love and blessings. Here is cheers to you 🥂. pic.twitter.com/MaYYuKb5aQ — Neil Nitin Mukesh (@NeilNMukesh) December 27, 2019

Here’s wishing the youngest, coolest and supremely talented actor of our country @BeingSalmanKhan a very happy birthday 🥳. Who taught me handome is what handsome does. #HappyBirthdaySalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/jOQ5AsSGor — Varun SAHEJ Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) December 26, 2019

Zindagi me teen cheeze kabhi underestimate nahi karni chahiye... Salman, Sallu and Bhai.

Wishing one of the most amazing human being who's the best at being human, a very happy birthday. @BeingSalmanKhan#BhaiKaBirthday#HappyBirthdaySalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/DXizPktwUS — Anees Bazmee (@BazmeeAnees) December 27, 2019

