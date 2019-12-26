Salman Khan Speaks About Possible Collaboration With Dil Chahta Hai Director Farhan Akhtar

Salman Khan is the only one of the Khans of Bollywood who is yet collaborated with Farhan Akhtar for a film. The Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor revealed in an interaction with a leading entertainment daily that Farhan Akhtar has been keeping the actor in the loop whenever he comes across a new script. Salman Khan stated that he keeps getting script narrations from Farhan Akhtar and will collaborate with him whenever they finalise the script.

The Dabangg actor claimed that he has found the right balance in the portrayal of larger-than-life characters as he does not dwell on the heroism factor for long. Salman Khan has created a niche for himself as an action hero through his films like Kick, Wanted, Dabangg and Bharat. His films are often a mix of action, drama, and wit which creates a blockbuster formula as the fans always await Salman's next venture.

What's next for Salman Khan?

Salman Khan was last seen in the film, Dabangg 3. It was the third installment of the popular franchise and starred Sonakshi Sinha and Saiee Manjrekar in pivotal roles. However, the film gained mixed reviews from viewers and critics and opened really low as compared to the other Salman Khan films. Although it eventually entered the Rs 100 crore club, business analysts had expected it to perform better.

Next, he will be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai alongside Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda and has already started shooting for it. The Prabhudeva directorial is produced by Sohail Khan Films and Salman Khan Films and is reportedly a sequel to the 2009 hit film Wanted and is slated to hit the theaters on May 22, 2020.

