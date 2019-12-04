Bollywood Divas' Stunning Sequinned Outfits To Inspire You For Your Next Party

Sequin dresses are mostly opted for parties and celebrations. The outfit is often chosen by many Bollywood leading ladies. From newcomers like Kiara Advani and Ananya Panday to established actors like Alia Bhatt and Malaika Arora, among others, many have flaunted their sequinned outfits. Take a look at these Bollywood divas, whose appearance might inspire you to support a sequin look for your next party:

Kiara Advani

The Kabir Singh actor sported a black full sleeves black gown. The sequin gown was designed by the celebrity designer Manish Malhotra. She paired the outfit with white studs and blood-red lipstick.

Ananya Panday

The Student Of The Year 2 actor has donned the sequined look many times and her Instagram feed is proof. She wore a golden dress with high heel sandals for the promotional events of her upcoming film Pati Patni Aur Woh.

Alia Bhatt

Apart from her excellent acting skills, Alia has always won hearts of her fans with her fashion statements. For one of her photoshoots, she wore a blue full-sleeves sequinned dress. She complimented her look with a black overcoat.

Malaika Arora

The 46-year-old actor is known for her fitness and appearance. Recently, she shared a few pictures of her photoshoot in which she wore a silver sequinned dress. To complete her look, she paired it with high heels and a green colour neckpiece.

Karisma Kapoor

The actor may have not been seen on the silver screen for a while but her social media feed always keeps her fans updated. Recently, she shared a glimpse of her monochrome sequinned dress. She also teamed up the look with black studs and high heels.

