'Will Always Remember Your Smile': Katrina Kaif Pays Tribute To Wajid Khan

Bollywood music composer Wajid Khan of Sajid-Wajid duo passed away on June 1. Katrina Kaif paid her tribute to the late music composer through her social media post. Check it out below-

Katrina Kaif pays condolence to Wajid Khan

Katrina Kaif paid her tribute to Wajid Khan as she shared his picture. In it, he can be seen with a guitar in his hand and singing. Her caption read, “Rip🙏 wajid bhai ❤️will always remember your smile” [sic].

Sajid Khan along with his brother Wajid Khan has composed a few songs featuring Katrina Kaif. Their most popular collaboration is Mashallah track from Ek Tha Tiger which is also sung by Wajid with Shreya Ghoshal. Their other works are Partner, Welcome and Hello. Many songs among them are chartbusters.

Wajid Khan lost his life due to kidney infection and COVID-19 complications. According to media reports, the music director who was suffering from kidney and heart ailments had recently tested positive for coronavirus. He was hospitalised at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Mumbai. His colleague, Salim Merchant was the first to confirm the news as he tweeted, “Devastated with the news of the passing away of my brother Wajid of Sajid -Wajid fame. May Allah give strength to the family Safe travels bro @wajidkhan7 you’ve gone too soon. It’s a huge loss to our fraternity. I’m shocked & broken . Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un”[sic].

Wajid Khan’s colleague from the industry expressed their grief on his demise. Adnan Sami tweeted that he is shocked to lose a dear brother; Shankar Mahadevan stated that he is not able to come to terms with the news. Actors like Salman Khan, Anupam Kher, Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Parineeti Chopra, Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah and many more have also paid their condolences.

Wajid Khan, along with his brother Sajid Khan, first scored music for the film Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya starring Salman Khan in 1998. Since then, the duo has composed music for several Salman’s films such as Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge (2002), Tere Naam (2003), Garv (2004), Mujhse Shaadi Karogi (2004), Partner (2007), Hello (2008), God Tussi Great Ho (2008), Wanted (2009), Main Aur Mrs Khanna, (2009), Veer (2010), Dabangg (2010) and Mashallah track from Ek Tha Tiger (2012). Wajid has also sung several songs like Tajdar-e-Haram from Satyameva Jayate (2018), Rangreli from Daawat-e-Ishq (2014) and more.

