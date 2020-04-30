Irrfan Khan's Demise: Saba Qamar Mourns 'Hindi Medium' Co-star's Untimely Death

National Award-winning actor Irrfan Khan passed away on April 29,2020, at the age of 53. Irrfan was admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital with a colon infection. The actor is survived by his wife Sutapa Sikdar and two sons Babil and Ayan. His Hindi Medium co-star Saba Qamar paid her condolences. Read to know more.

Saba Qamar mourns Irrfan Khan’s death

Saba Qamar expressed her grief on Irrfan Khan’s demise as she shared a few pictures with the actor from the shoot of their film Hindi Medium. She captioned, “Deeply disturbed to hear about the passing of Irrfan Khan. I still can’t absorb the news. It feels like yesterday coming back from the sets of Hindi Medium. You taught me a lot as an actor and a mentor. It is indeed a huge loss to the cinema world. Such a brilliant actor gone too soon. You left a huge irreplaceable void in Cinema Irfan. My heartfelt condolences to his family. May Allah give them strength to bear this loss. RIP Raj 💔 Yours Only, Meeta. 🌸” [sic] See post below.

Official statement on Irrfan Khan’s passing away

“I trust, I have surrendered”; These were the some of the many words that Irrfan expressed in a heartfelt note he wrote in 2018 opening up about his fight with cancer. And a man of few words and an actor of silent expressions with his deep eyes and his memorable actions on screen. It’s saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him. After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of a rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it. Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heaven abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, “As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it”.

Irrfan Khan was buried at the Versova kabrastan in Mumbai at 3 pm on Wednesday afternoon soon after the news of his passing away was announced. In presence, were his family, close relatives, and friends. Everyone paid their final respects and mourned the loss of his passing away.

