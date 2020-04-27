Anushka Sharma Reveals Why She Finds Her Introduction In 'Dil Dhadakne Do' Really Special

Anushka Sharma and Ranveer Singh are known for their amazing chemistry on screen. Ranveer Singh made his debut with Anushka Sharma in Band Baja Baraat. Anushka Sharma and Ranveer Singh were also seen together in the movie Dil Dhadakne Do. Anushka Sharma recently opened up about a scene from Dil Dhadakne Do which she finds special in a special video for a production company.

Anushka Sharma said that her character’s introduction scene with Ranveer Singh in Dil Dhadakne Do is really special for her. She said that it is not a typical boy meets girl type of scene. Talking about why it is special for her, she said that the scene was very new as it did not have any dialogues between her and Ranveer. Anushka said that the way both characters get attracted to each other is shown with subtle nuances without any dialogues or a typical setting. Anushka said that the whole staring and looking away nuance brought out the chemistry between them and that is what made it so different.

She further talked about another interesting aspect of the scene. She said that the whole scene was being narrated by a dog and his reactions. She also thought that the dog comparing a man and woman’s first meet to a game that even animals play to attract the opposite gender was really an interesting writing of the scene.

Talking about the difficulties to shoot the scene, Anushka Sharma added that it was difficult for her and Ranveer Singh to shoot the scene as it was a very cold atmosphere in Europe when they were shooting there. She also mentioned that they had to be poured with hot water between the shots as it was freezing, and made it tough to shoot.

