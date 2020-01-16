Jasmin Bhasin Gives Aly Gony His ‘best Birthday Gift’; Check It Out

Aly Gony was last seen in Nach Baliye 9 alongside ex-girlfriend, Natasa Stankovic. However, this time it's something else in Gony’s life that is stealing all the headlines. For a long time, Aly Gony was rumoured to be in a relationship with Naagin 4 actor Jasmin Bhasin. Read on to know more details.

Jasmin Bhasin gives Aly Goni a “pre-birthday gift”

Recently, Aly Gony took to social media to reveal a little pre-birthday gift that he received from a special someone. His rumoured girlfriend, Jasmin Bhasin, gave him a cute little British Shorthair cat. Expressing his happiness, Aly Goni shared the news with fans along with a picture of the cat. He even called the cat as his “besttt pre birthday gift eveeerrrr” in the captions.

Check out Aly Gony's post here:

Aly Gony even said that his newest family member has filled the void left by his previous cat. For those unversed, Aly had a previous cat named Leo who tragically passed away in 2017, leaving the actor shattered.

Aly Gony will be turning year older on February 25. Even though there is month still left, fans and friends have started pouring in their best wishes for the actor. Naagin 4 actor Jasmin Bhasin is the newest addition to the list. In the caption, Aly Gony also mentioned how his newest cat’s breed is very hard to find.

Recently when his ex-beau Natasa Stankovic got engaged to cricketer Hardik Pandya, Aly Gony even went on to wish her good luck. Various media reports have suggested that Aly Gony has now moved on with Jasmin Bhasin. Reportedly, the two are in a strong relationship but neither parties have confirmed the same. However, both the actors have many pictures of each other on both their social media handles.

