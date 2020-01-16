Sidharth Malhotra Birthday: Workout Videos Of The Actor To Drool Over

Sidharth Malhotra, born on January 16, began his career as a model at the age of 18 and then went on to work as an assistant director on My Name Is Khan in 2010. He is a Dharma kid who was launched with the film Student of the Year alongside Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt. He was recently seen in Marjaavaan alongside Riteish Deshmukh and Tara Sutaria where he played the protagonist. It is evident from his roles that he puts in a lot of fitness and work out sessions into building himself up for his films. Here are a few workout videos of the star to take inspiration from.

Sidharth Malhotra's workout videos to take inspiration from

Malhotra's social media is filled with his workout videos. The star often uses the hashtag #sidfit when he posts videos from his workout sessions. He is mostly spotted doing CrossFit workout and at times, yoga and other workout routines.

The star is seen heavily prepping for his role for his upcoming film Shershaah.

A video of the star where is seen doing a different form of yoga called AcroYoga.

Here, the star is working out with Katrina Kaif and Aditya Roy Kapoor

On the work front

The star recently wrapped up the shoot for his upcoming film titled Shershaah. The film is a biopic based on the life of Vikram Batra. It is directed by Vishnuvardhan and also stars Kiara Advani. As a birthday gift to his fans, the star graced his fans with a series of posters of his film on his social media.

The star also has aa more films in the pipeline for the year 2020. He will reportedly be seen in ABCD: American Born Confused Desi and Rashna: The Ray of Light. He is also reportedly been roped in for Tarun Mansukhani's Priceless.

