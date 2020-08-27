Kiara Advani, Masaba Gupta, Avika Gor Take #OwnYourHotMess Challenge; See Pics

Ashvini Yardi, one of the producers of Masaba Masaba (Netflix's original series), has recently started a self-love challenge on her own social media page. The challenge is known as #OwnYourHotMess challenge, which is all about self-love and appreciating yourself during the year 2020. There are many actors, from Kiara Advani to Avika Gor, who have been part of this challenge so far. Take a look:

Kiara Advani

(Image Credit: Kiara Advani IG)

The Kabir Singh actor recently shared a sunkissed photo of herself on her Instagram, where she called herself a ‘hot mess’. Kiara shared this image as a part of the challenge started by Ashvini Yardi. The image is a simple sunkissed photo that shows actor owned up to her own ‘hot mess’ as a part of the challenge. In her caption, she wrote that she was taking on the challenge to support Netflix’s Masaba Masaba. She even thanked Ashvini for nominating her. In the same post, the actor then went on to nominate some of her friends to take part in this new challenge.

Masaba Gupta

Masaba Gupta too took up this challenge and shared a long video on her Instagram handle. The actor in the caption revealed that she is in love with 'flawed, messy, and imperfect herself'. She further nominated her friends and cast members for this challenge.

Nia Sharma

Nia Sharma opted for a messy hair look for her photoshoot. The actor’s picture was a close-up shot. Nia Sharma was seen donning a soft makeup look with mascara lashed eyes and mauve lip colour. Take a look at Nia Sharma’s Instagram photo.

Avika Gor

(Image Credit: Avika Gor IG)

For this challenge, Avika Gor chose to share a monochrome picture of herself. The actor too tagged her friends. She also thanked Ashvini for nominating her for the challenge which is started to share some positivity in the year 2020.

Ravi Dubey

Like Avika, Ravi Dubey too shared the monochrome image of himself for this challenge. In the photo, the actor can be seen lying on his bed. With the caption, he also tried to make people understand that for him the year 2020 has been 'a point of metamorphosis'.

