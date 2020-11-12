Nikki Bella Says Ex-fiancé John Cena Congratulated Her & Sister Brie On Their Pregnancies

Nikki Bella gave birth to her first child, a baby boy named Matteo, on June 11, 2020, with her husband and Russian dancer, Artem Chigvintsev. On the very next day, her twin sister Brie Bella become a mother for the second time as she welcomed a son named Buddy, with husband and professional wrestler, Bryan Danielson, ring name Daniel Bryan. Now Nikki disclosed that her ex-fiancé, John Cena congratulated the twin sisters with a sweet message.

Nikki Bella's ex-fiance John Cena wished her and Brie after the sisters gave birth

In a recent interview with US Weekly, Nikki Bella said that when she and Brie Bella recently gave birth, her ex-fiancé John Cena reached out to both. She mentioned that they have not had an individual conversation in a very long time. However, the former WWE Divas Champion stated her chat with Cena was very short and sweet.

Nikki Bella talked about her connection with John Cena. She said that the ex-couple will be tied forever, and she gets it because they had a public relationship on a reality show for six years. Nikki mentioned that all she has ever wanted was for him to be happy. So, it makes her happy when she sees that and, like, Cena kicking things in the movie world and all that stuff. She noted that she loves that.

Nikki Bella and John Cena began dating in 2012. They got engaged in 2017 when he proposed to her after their mixed tag-team match at WrestleMania 22. In April 2018, the two called off the engagement and cancelled their wedding, which was planned for May 5, 2018.

In January 2019, Nikki Bella started dating her season 25 Dancing with the Stars partner Artem Chigvintsev. They announced their engagement a year later in January 2020. The welcomed Matteo Artemovich Chigvintsev as their first child.

On the other hand, John Cena married girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh in October 2020, in a private ceremony in Tampa, Florida, the United States of America. The couple were reportedly dating since early 2019. They met during the production of Playing with Fire starring Cena. It was filmed in Vancouver, Canada where Shariatzadeh works.

Promo Image Source: thenikkibella And john.cenafansclub Instagram

