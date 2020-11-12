'Scream' Cast Members To Reunite On A Virtual Charity Event For Breast Cancer Awareness

Scream is one of the best horror movies in Hollywood that released in 1996. Scream cast was a star-studded affair which included Courteney Cox, Drew Barrymore, David Arquette, Neve Campbell, Mathew Lillard, Jamie Kennedy, Rose McGowan, Skeet Ulrich and Kevin Williamson. The cast members are going to come together for a virtual charity event November 14. Read ahead to know more.

Also read | Jordyn Woods Tweets 'Make It Make Sense' After Netizens Point Out Larsa's Hypocrisy

Scream cast union for a virtual charity event

According to a report by Variety, the Scream cast members Matthew Lillard, David Arquette, Neve Campbell, Jamie Kennedy, Rose McGowan, Skeet Ulrich and Kevin Williamson are going to come together for a virtual charity event on November 14. This charity event is going to help the National Breast Cancer Coalition (NBCC), “I Have a Dream” Foundation – Los Angeles, and the East Los Angeles Women’s Center. The event will be conducted via Looped Live.

Also read | Jennifer Lopez-Owen Wilson's Romantic Film 'Marry Me' Gets A New Release Date

The aim of NBCC is to end breast cancer by taking action and advocating people. The organisation also gathers funds for advance breast cancer treatment and also monitors how the funds are spent. The I Have A Dream foundation focuses on supporting the youth from underprivileged communities. Los Angeles Women’s Center also provides shelter to women, girls and their families where they can live safely.

Also read | Where Was 'Christmas With The Darlings' Filmed? See Where The Holiday Film Was Shot

There has been no confirmation whether Courtney Cox and Drew Barrymore are going to be a part of the event or not. Looped Live will give the fans a chance to interact with the cast and click virtual pictures with them using a VIP ticket. It has been reported that the tickets to the one-on-one chat with the Scream cast members will be made available after the virtual event on a first-come-first-serve basis.

Also read | Where Was Happiest Season Filmed? Know The Location Of This Kristen Stewart Starrer

Some of the Scream cast members are going to star in Scream 5, the upcoming instalment of the Scream franchise. David Arquette, Neve Campbell and Courtney Cox are going to be a part of the film. In a report by Entertainment Tonight, Campbell has said that she is excited to be back in Sidney’s role. She also added that she is looking forward to working with Courtney and David. Neve Campbell has worked in many successful films so far. Some of her famous movies are The Craft, Wild Things, 54, Three to Tango, I Really Hate My Job and When Will I Be Loved. She also started in The House Of Cards.

Image courtesy- @nevecampbell and @mathewlilliard Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.