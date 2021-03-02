Celina Jaitly Asks Fans To Guess The Name Of Her Victorian Classic, Responds To A Fan

Celina Jaitly recently shared a mesmerising video clip of herself in which she flaunted her stunning eyes holding a novel in hand. Through her post, she wanted to engage with her fans and ask them about what she was reading and even mentioned how she got the original print of this book. She made the day of one of her fans by responding to their comment in the comment section when the fan correctly answered what she asked.

Celina Jaitly’s Victorian classics

Celina Jaitly recently took to her Instagram handle and posted this video clip in which she can be seen showing a novel as she held it right in front of her face. She also added filters of hearts floating all over the screen and then mentioned in the caption how she had always been a sucker for the Victorian classics. She further stated how this was handed down by her mother, an original 1978 print and has been a friend forever. She then asked all her fans to try and guess the title of the novel and even dropped in a hint for them stating how it was a Canadian novel.

One of the fans took to Celina Jaitly’s Instagram and responded to her question stating the name of the novel as Anne of Green Gables and further added how it was an enchanting book. As she guessed it correctly, Celina Jaitly took to the comment section and congratulated her for guessing it right and even addressed the fan as a bookworm. The fan had no clue that she might get a response from Celina Jaitly. Thus, the moment she saw the reply, she was overwhelmed. The fan stated how she was a book dragon and recalled how a few days back when someone clicked her photo, she thought she looked similar to Celina Jaitly and now she was talking to her. She then mentioned that though she thought she resembled Celina in her photo, she stated that Celina was far prettier. Some of the fans also praised Celina Jaitly’s videos and added how she looked extremely beautiful while others stated how her eyes were amazingly beautiful. Let’s have a look at some of the fans’ reactions to Celina Jaitly’s Instagram video and see how they showered it with love and applause.

