Janhvi Kapoor Slays In Black Dress As She Prepares For 'Roohi' Release; Check Out Pictures

Janhvi Kapoor is set to give audiences the nightmare with her new scary avatar in the upcoming horror comedy Roohi. Ahead of the film's release, she took to Instagram on Monday to share a picture of her wearing a gorgeous black sleeveless dress, with a plunging neckline. The actor wore the single seam dress which had a slit leg line with shimmering silver cups hugging her front. She wrote on Instagram, "Back to Black #Roohi Day 3". Look at the pictures and what fans reacted to the dress below.

Janhvi Kapoor gears up for Roohi's release

Janhvi Kapoor is all geared up for the release of her upcoming horror-comedy, which also star Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma in lead roles. The actor recently shared the first song of the film titled Panghat on her Instagram. The official music video was released on February 22. After its release, Janhvi initiated a trend to promote the song called #PanghatChallenge on the platform. She thanked audiences for sending their entries for the Panghat challenge. On February 26, the actor also shared the new single titled Kiston by singer Jubin Nautiyal and lyrics by Sachin-Jigar. Take a look at Janhvi Kapoor's latest update on the Panghat challenge and the new music video for Kiston below!

'Roohi': Plot and release date

The plot of Roohi is set in a fictional North Indian town; where a ghost is known to abduct brides on their honeymoons. Two small-town boys Bhawra and Kattanni (Rajkummar and Varun, respectively) venture into the forest and encounter Roohi, an innocent lost woman trying to find her way back home. But, things take an insidious turn when a malicious spirit starts following them and possesses Roohi. The duo enlists the help of an old woman in the woods and tries to appease the spirit in hilarious ways. The film was originally set for a March 20 release, last year, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the new date was set to March 11, 2021. Take a look at Roohi's official trailer here.

