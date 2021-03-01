Varun Tej Konidela's New Instagram Post Has Fans Drooling Over The Picture; Take A Look

Indian film actor Varun Tej Konidela recently took to his Instagram to share a muscular picture from his workout and boxing session for his upcoming film Ghani with his fandom. In Varun Tej Konidela's photos on Instagram, he is often being seen training for the movie. The actor in his latest post was seen standing in a boxing ring in his boxing outfit. As soon as the actor posted the picture, his fans showered their love through likes and comments. Here's what he has posted.

Varun Tej Konidela's latest photo

The Fidaa actor Varun tej Konidela who is known for his works in Telugu-language films is starring in the upcoming Telugu Ghani movie directed by Kiran Korrapati. In most of Varun Tej Konidela's latest Instagram posts, he is being seen training in boxing gloves and outfit. The caption of the photo was "Hanging in the ring!".

Like all other Varun Tej Konidela's photos, this new picture within a few hours managed to garner a lot of appreciation from his fans and followers. With 'heart' and 'fire' emoticons, the fans of the actor have showered their love for the new picture and have also wished him the best for his new film. Here's how they have expressed themselves.

Watch Ghani movie motion poster

The upcoming Telugu-language movie Ghani is a sports drama film starring Varun Tej Konidela and Saiee Manjrekar. The film is written and directed by Kiran Korrapati and jointly produced by Allu Bobby and Sidhu Mudda. The film is will release on July 30, 2021. Here's the motion poster of Ghani movie.

Varun Tej Konidela's movies

Varun Tej Konidela's movies include Tholi Prema (2018), Fidaa (2017), Kanche (2015), Loafer (2015), Mister (2017). Mukunda (2014), F2: Fun and Frustration (2019), Gaddalakonda Ganesh (2019), and Antariksham 9000 KMPH (2018). His performance in all his movies has built a fanbase all over the nation. The Telugu actor's another upcoming movie F3 is a sequel to F2: Fun and Frustration (2019) co-starring Tamannaah and Mehrene Kaur Pirzada. The film is written and directed by Anil Ravipudi.

