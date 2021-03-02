'Kai Po Che' director Abhishek Kapoor says 'took 3 years to 'adapt book to a screenplay'

Kai Po Che director Abhishek Kapoor took to Instagram and shared a BTS video while describing the difficulties he faced while directing the film. The film starring Amit Sadh, Rajkummar Rao, and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput was based on Chetan Bhagat's 2008 novel The 3 Mistakes of My Life. In the video, the director explained the difficulties he came across while adapting a book into a screenplay and how he took 3 months to do the transition.

Abhishek Kapoor shares BTS video from Kai Po Che

The video was a compilation of several clips from the video and BTS pictures that showed the cast and the team working hard to bring life to Abhishek’s vision. The video began with Abhishek who spoke about the hurdles he faced by adapting the book. He said,

“I thought that it would be much easier to do it but later on I realized that it's much more difficult. Adapting a book for a screenplay is very different from writing an original screenplay. The hard work lies when things are to be restructured and re-arranged, so I had to do a lot of drafts for the film and it took me a while to do it. “ The video showed several sequences of the director with the star cast while explaining them the scenes.

Manish Hariprasad, Associate Producer of the film in the video said that he was always impressed by the script. “Seeing Gattu’s (Abhishek Kapoor) work in Rock On, I realized that the film was a smaller story as compared to Kai Po Che. With Rock On if Gattu could create what he did then I could only imagine what Gattu could do to Kai Po Che script,” he said while praising the director’s skills in the film. While captioning the post, the Kedarnath director wrote, “Adapting the book to a screenplay wasn't as simple as I thought. It took us 3 years to make the transition.” The video shows a glimpse of the entire star cast including Rajkummar Rao, Amit Sadh, and Sushant Singh Rajput, and their depiction of a true friendship that leads them to start an academy to train aspiring cricketers.

