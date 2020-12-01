Celina Jaitly Celebrates 17 Years Of Debut Film 'Janasheen'; Remembers Legend Feroz Khan

Actor Celina Jaitly recently took to Instagram to share a fun reel of herself while celebrating 17 years of her debut film, Janasheen. In the video posted, she is seen grooving to the song Pyaar Honey Laga Hai, while lip-syncing with utmost precision. Through the caption for the post, she thanked her mentor late Feroz Khan for giving her an opportunity to be a part of the film. Her fans have flooded the comments section with uplifting messages as they remember the film and its director, Feroz Khan.

Celina Jaitly remembers Janasheen

Actor Celina Jaitly recently took to Instagram to remember her debut film Janasheen, which released in the year 2003. In the short reel video posted, Celina Jaitly is seen dancing to the song Pyaar Honey Laga Hai, while using an attractive filter. She is seen dressed in a red striped bodycon top and a printed black and white skirt. She has also added a pair of appropriate earrings that go well with the outfit. Her hair has been split with a middle partition with red-dominant makeup.

She is seen grooving her hips according to the rhythm while wearing the right expressions. She is also spotted doing a quick hair flip in one segment of the reel video. The video has been posted from Austria, where she has been staying with her family.

In the caption for the post, Celina Jaitly has spoken about her debut film and how she has been thankful for all the opportunities that have come her way. She has mentioned that it has been 17 years since the release of this film, which was her first step in Bollywood. She has also spoken about the director of this film, late actor Feroz Khan. She has written that she misses him and is also thankful for the amazing debut she has had. Have a look at the post on Celina Jaitly’s Instagram here.

Read Celina Jaitly Wishes Her Brother On Bhaidooj; Says They Inspired Ross And Monica

Also read Celina Jaitly Recalls Her Journey On Her B'day: 'Surrounded By Eternal Light Of Universe'

In the comments section of the post, quite a few people have spoken about the film Janasheen and how it left an impact on them. They are also remembering the cast and crew that worked on this film 17 years ago. Have a look at a few comments here.

Read Celina Jaitly Overjoyed As 'Seasons Greetings' Gets Selected For Standlone Awards In USA

Also read Celina Jaitly Narrates Her Son Arthur's Story On World Prematurity Day; Shares Pictures

Image Courtesy: Celina Jaitly Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.