Celina Jaitly Shares Pictures From Her Pregnancy Days, Celebrates World Breastfeeding Week

The first week of August is celebrated as World Breastfeeding Day. Celebrating breastfeeding week in a unique way, Bollywood actor Celina Jaitly recently shared a video post on her Instagram handle. The video shows her journey as a mother.

Celina Jaitly on breastfeeding week

The video shows her journey of becoming a mother to twins twice to bringing up her children. The video starts with Celina Jaitley's pregnant photos her first twin pregnancy in 2012 and her second twin pregnancy in 2017. The video clip then shows Celina's images with her twins which were taken at the hospital.

The next photo is of Winston and Viraaj, her first set of twins. The following image shows Arthur, her third child, in NICU (incubator), following which she revealed the loss of her fourth child Shamsher (Arthur’s twin), due to a hypo-plastic heart condition. The next is an adorable image of Celina Jaitly with twins Winston and Viraaj and also Arthur with her.

The actor also shared a picture of their vaccination days and wrote three blessings. In the end, she shared their current images of 2020 and their Christmas celebration. In the background, the song You Were Mine by musician Carl Storm is playing throughout the whole video.

Along with the post, she also wrote a heartfelt note on breastfeeding. The caption of her post reads as, “The theme of World Breastfeeding Week 2020 was “Support breastfeeding for a healthier planet” (1-7th August). Breast milk is natural long term immunity for you and your baby. Breastfeeding provides your baby with a variety of health and developmental benefits. The natural ingredients found in breast milk help protect your baby from illness and disease during infancy. They also continue to provide your child with better health as they grow, even after weaning. Breastfeeding can be difficult”.

The actor further added, “In my case, it was very challenging due to consecutive twin pregnancies. The first time I remember constantly having a baby on my breast given the fact I had two very hungry twins. Even though It was emotionally and physically draining, considering the great benefits, it was totally worth it. I realised so even more in the aftermath of my extremely rare case of natural consecutive second twin pregnancy”.

Celina Jaitly also said, “Following my father's sudden demise I went into premature labour. Of my second set of twins, the journey was even more challenging following the loss of one baby due to a heart condition and the other one (@arthurjhaag) ending up in an incubator NICU for a month. This was the time wherein breastfeeding counted the most. I would sit by his incubator and express milk and it would be fed through the pipes attached to him. Breast milk played a very important role in his speedy recovery. Today Arthur is a strong and extremely intelligent little 2-year-old way ahead of most of his age group".

Sharing the benefits of breastfeeding, she wrote, “Besides your baby Breastfeeding burns extra calories, so it can help you lose pregnancy weight faster. It releases the hormone oxytocin, which helps your uterus return to its pre-pregnancy size and may reduce uterine bleeding after birth. Breastfeeding also lowers your risk of breast and ovarian cancer and delay menopause.

So remember you are not only doing your babies a favour but your self too. “Breastfeeding is a mother’s gift to herself, her baby, and our planet.” (sic)

