Celina Jaitly Talks About Sushant Singh Rajput, Says 'he Would've Won India's First Oscar'

Celina Jaitly recently spoke about depression after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. In an interview with an entertainment portal, the actor shared her own experience of going through depression. Keep reading to know more about what Celina spoke about and why she felt Sushant's acting talents might have won him an Oscar in the near future.

ALSO READ: When Sushant Singh Rajput Called Out A Publication That Tried To Mock His Literary Tweets

Celina Jaitly on Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise

Talking about the demise of Sushan Singh Rajut, she called it a tremendous loss. Sharing grief on the death of the actor, she told in the interview that it was unfortunate and shocking because it was a loss of such great talent. She further added that Sushant was a talented artist who probably in the future would have won India’s first Oscar. She added that she would never get to know what capabilities someone like Sushant would have brought to the table.

Revealing further, the No Entry actor shared in the interview how she too had to battle depression after the death of her parents and newborn son. She said that depression is an illness, and it could be triggered into its worst forms by the energies that surround a person. According to her, depression is a disease, and it does not choose people by their level of success or how they look or how rich or how poor they were.

ALSO READ: Celina Jaitley Opens Up About 'severe Depression' Says 'husband’s Support Meant A Lot'

She further added that depression could happen to anyone. According to her, this feeling was not just a passing fancy or the things which could be ignored. She also noted that depression could happen at any age to anyone. It is a clinical disease and must be treated. And most importantly, one must get a support system, and no one must ignore it, revealed the actor

Celina in the interview said it was the support of her husband, loved ones and doctors that helped her get through her depression phase. Talking about her own experience, the actor said that she was surrounded by people who cared about her. Her husband took great care of her. In conclusion, she stated that she was not over depression yet, but she was definitely in a much better place than before.

ALSO READ: Celina Jaitley Follows PM Modi’s Ayurvedic Immunity Building Advice; Read Details

ALSO READ: Celina Jaitley Loses 5000 Followers In 4 Days, Writes Complaint To Twitter; Read Details

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.