Celina Jaitly Haag Talks On Harassment & Nepotism Bollywood, Says 'faced It For 8 Years'

Celina Jaitly Haag recently threw light on the harassment she faced in Bollywood for almost 8 years. The actor further talked about how children from the industry are naturally immune to the harassment that exists in Bollywood. The actor also talked about nepotism in the industry and how it blocks new talent.

Celina Jaitly Haag in an interview with a media portal agreed that nepotism exists in every sector. However, the actor also said that nepotism is not bad if there is a successful transition from one generation to another based on talent. She further said that a problem arises when it blocks the entry of new talent.

The actor further told the portal that despotism favours the despot and nepotism favours the despot’s genes. She told the media portal that children from film lineage have natural immunity from the harassment that exists in Bollywood. She further said that such difficulties in work-life affect one’s mental health. Celina told the portal that she too had faced harassment for 8 years before she finally decided to take a break.

A media portal also asked Celina Jaitly Haag would she be willing to send her kids to the same film industry knowing that the ups and downs of it. The actor responded saying that she would let her kids pursue a career in films if they decide to and they have a talent for it. She further said that she would want them to shine on their own merit.

Celina Jaitly told the portal that she would always encourage her kids to be a part of an evolved, inclusive, and harassment-free work environment. The actor further said that she would want that each of her kids' projects must also give the opportunity to new talent to shine as well. The actor’s latest short film Seasons Greetings was awarded at 9th Best Shorts Film Festival in California, USA, and has now become an official selection at IFFSA Toronto International Film Festival 2020.

Celina Jaitly on trolling on social media

The actor also spoke to a media portal about trolls on social media. Celina told the portal that social media was an important platform for the public to interact with influencers. She further told the portal that, however, now the social media has become a toxic place with the rise of hate speeches, harassment, and offensive content, specifically against women.

