Tiger Pop Gets Congratulated By Nora Fatehi For Winning 'India's Best Dancer'

Nora Fatehi has become very popular because of her dancing skills and moves in her item numbers. She has always remained in the limelight due to her dancing and was recently seen in the Varun Dhawan-starrer Street Dancer 3D where the actors showed a lot of entertaining dance moves. The actor, who was previously a part of India’s Best Dancer, has now taken to her Instagram to congratulate Ajay Sigh a.k.a.Tiger Pop for winning India’s Best Dancer. Have a glimpse at the same.

Nora Fatehi congratulates Tiger Pop for becoming India’s Best Dancer winner

Ajay Singh, hailing from Gurugram, has now won the India’s Best Dancer title and has become a success with the name of Tiger Pop. Nora Fatehi, who had previously stepped in as the judge of this show, congratulated the young dancer on her Instagram.

Congratulating Tiger on her Instagram story, Nora wrote, “Soo soo proud of you” and also congratulated his choreographer Vartika Jha, saying, “You both killed it”. Tiger Pop has won the competition and hence also stands to receive Rs. 15 lakh and his choreographer Vartika will receive a sum of Rs. 5 lakhs as well.

Nora Fatehi had stepped in as the judge to replace Malaika Arora, who had to step out temporarily after being diagnosed with coronavirus. Ajay Singh expressed his happiness and gratitude on winning the show and said, “Everyone who came on the show was always so kind to me. Hence, I knew that I would also receive the same amount of love from the audience,” according to The Indian Express.

He said that somewhere, he thought that he might be the winner. The dancer had also shared that Mukul Gain gave him a tough competition. “After reaching this far, I did not want to lose. I was praying hard as I did not want my mother to go back to her hard life again. When my name was announced, I could not contain my happiness. I was over the moon. Now I am just waiting to go back home and celebrate with my family and friends”, Tiger Pop said.

Nora Fatehi, having become a judge of the show previously, made it a point to congratulate the dancer. The actress has herself actively pursued dance for many years. She will now be seen in the upcoming movie Bhuj.

