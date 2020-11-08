Vivek Dahiya's Net Worth & Career As The 'State Of Siege: 26/11' Actor Rings In His B'day

Vivek Dahiya began his career in 2013 after he was roped in for the television show, Yeh Hai Aashiqui. He rose to fame after he played the role of Inspector Rajveer Thakur in the series, Ek Veer Ki Ardaas...Veera. Ever since then, Vivek has been a part of several shows, web series and events. On his birthday, here's a quick look at Vivek Dahiya's net worth.

Vivek Dahiya's net worth

As per a report of popularbio.com, Vivek Dahiya's net worth is approximately around Rs 75 lakh- Rs 7 crore ($100K-$1M). His income is apprehensive of his appearances in shows and brand endorsements. He, along with his wife Divyanka Tripathi, has featured in several promotional videos. In 2019, Vivek was invited to the Cardiff International Film Festival in the UK, with his wife. Vivek Dahiya's Instagram gives a peek into his other ventures.

Vivek Dahiya's serials

After winning hearts with his role in Ek Veer Ki Ardaas...Veera, Vivek was roped in for the show, Ye Hai Mohabbatein. Interestingly, in it, he once again essayed the role of a cop. His notable work is in series like Kavach...Kaali Shaktiyon Se, Qayamat Ki Raat. Apart from this, he also participated in the dance reality show, Nach Baliye 8. He took home the winning trophy along with wife, Divyanka. The duo's on-screen performances received massive love from fans and the judges on the show. The couple also appeared in Nach Baliye 9 as guests.

Vivek Dahiya's web series

In 2020, Vivek Dahiya made his digital debut with his role in the show, State of Siege: 26/11. In it, he plays the role of Captain Rohit Bagga. The ZEE5 Original show garnered heaps of praises from fans. "People can kill for their country, but he is willing to die for his. Watch me play the role of Captain Rohit Bagga in State Of Siege 26/11," he wrote on Instagram as she shared his look from the series.

Vivek Dahiya's birthday

As Vivek turned a year older on November 8, wishes have been pouring in on social media. Many took to Instagram and penned sweet notes for the actor. His friends from the industry also posted photos and wished him on his special day.

