Elli AvrRam Teases Fans With A New Script, Asks Them To Guess What Is It For

Elli AvrRam took to her social media handle and shared an update about her life. The actor revealed in her latest post that she is working on a new project and teased her fans to guess which project is it. She was seen posing with a script in hands and the clear sky in the background.

Elli AvrRam's latest post gives hint she is working on a new project

Elli AvrRam looks stunning in her latest Instagram post where she is seen reading a script. In the picture, the actor left her hair open in curls and wore a white corset. She wore an intricate necklace to amp up her look and wore minimum to no make up. The actor captioned the post as, “Wind twirling around my salty messy hair,Tea by my side, Sun kissing my eyes, Dialogues on my mind, What’s the story? - New script. Guess Guess”. Check out the post of Elli below.

Netizens react

Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff was among the first few netizens to leave a reaction on the post. She posted a heart eyes emoticon. Check out her comment below.

A number of other netizens reacted to Elli AvrRam’s post and left hearts and kiss emojis in the comment sections. Several netizens requested the actor to post more pictures of herself. Check out some of the comments by the netizens below.

Numerous other netizens also reacted to the picture of Elli. While netizens seemed excited for the upcoming project of the actor, not many could guess the name of the script of the upcoming project. Check out the pictures of the comments of users online below.

On another note, Elli AvrRam has been updating her Instagram profile with pictures from her recent vacation. The actor was seen spending time in the Maldives and posted gorgeous pictures from there. In the recent picture, Elli was seen sitting on a swing as she wore a full sleeves printed dress. Check out the picture below.

Elli AvrRam's Movies

On another note, Elli AvrRam has several interesting projects lined up for her. The actor will feature in Kangana Ranaut starrer Queen’s Tamil and Kannada remake namely Paris Paris and Butterfly next. Along with this, she will also perform a dance number in Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor starrer comedy horror flick Roohi Afzana.

